Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: 55HP, 743Cc Engine Ready To Rule Indian Roads!

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Royal Enfield is gearing up to launch the highly anticipated Himalayan 750 in India. Bookings kick off on November 27. Let's dive into its all-new 743cc parallel-twin engine, expected pricing, and killer adventure touring features.

Information regarding the launch date of Royal Enfield's new Himalayan 750 bike in India has been released. The highly anticipated adventure tourer bike is slated to be launched at the Royal Enfield Motoverse 2026 event in Goa. This has sparked excitement among bike enthusiasts.

The Motoverse event will take place in Goa from the 27th to the 29th. During this event, the official price of the Himalayan 750 bike will be announced, and bookings are expected to begin on the 27th. This will give customers the chance to pre-book the new bikes.

These bikes are equipped with a new 743cc parallel-twin engine. While the previous Himalayan 450 model featured a single-cylinder engine, the new model comes with a two-cylinder engine. This will provide greater performance for long-distance travel.

This engine generates a maximum power of 55 hp and 63 Nm of torque. The company states that 90% of the torque will be available at 3,500 rpm. As a result, excellent performance can be expected not only on highway journeys but also on mountainous roads.

A 6-speed gearbox is paired with this engine. Additionally, a 2-in-1 silencer system is provided. The engine is designed to deliver excellent torque at low and medium speeds. This is likely to reduce the need for frequent gear shifts during travel.

The front of the Himalayan 750 bike features 43mm Showa Upside Down forks. These come with fully adjustable capabilities. A Showa monoshock suspension is featured at the rear. The suspension can be adjusted according to the road conditions.

In terms of braking, this new bike from Royal Enfield features 2 disc brakes at the front for the first time. There is also a disc brake at the rear. Furthermore, a switchable dual-channel ABS facility aids in safe travel.

This bike is equipped with a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel. There are 2 options available: alloy wheels and tubeless spoke wheels. With a ground clearance of 205mm, it will be suitable for riding on rough roads.

This bike has a petrol tank with a capacity of 17.8 liters. Its seat height is 815mm, and the total weight is 224 kg. A large tank will be helpful to reduce the intervals between refueling during long journeys. The new Himalayan 750 bikes feature 5 riding modes. These include Road, Road Sport, Rain, Trail, and Custom. Furthermore, features like cruise control, traction control, and a tire pressure monitoring system are also included.

It features a 4-inch circular TFT display. Facilities including Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity, navigation, and phone control are also available. Additionally, 2 Type-C USB charging ports are provided. One of these supports 27W fast charging.

The Himalayan 750 bike will be available for sale in 5 colors. These include Antarctic Silver, Siberia White, Viking Bronze, Aztec Green, and Tectonic Black. The Antarctic Silver variant also includes additional touring accessories.

The starting price of this bike in India is expected to be Rs. 3.79 lakhs. The price of the top variant could go up to Rs. 4.73 lakhs. However, the exact official price will only be revealed on the 27th during the Motoverse event.