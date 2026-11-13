Woman Killed, Two Men Injured In Firing At Taphou Village In Manipur's Kangpokpi

A fatal shooting incident in Manipur has left one woman dead and two men severely injured after armed assailants opened fire on farmers who were harvesting paddy crops at Taphou Kuki village along the Kangpokpi-Senapati inter-district border on Tuesday, November 12.

The sudden outbreak of gunfire in Taphou Village targeted local residents working in agricultural fields. The attack occurred despite security measures and formal protection arrangements put in place by central and state authorities to guard villagers during the harvest season.

Deadly Firing Erupts From Nearby Hills

According to local reports and official sources, villagers had gathered in the fields on November 12 to harvest their paddy crops when gunfire unexpectedly erupted. Armed assailants positioned in the surrounding elevated terrain opened fire directly on the farmers working in the low-lying agricultural areas near Taphou Kuki village.

The assault took place despite active security cover provided by security personnel in the area. Forces from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), and local police had been deployed to guard agricultural workers amidst heightened regional tensions. However, assailants managed to launch the attack from nearby hills, causing immediate casualties before security units could suppress the firing.

Victims Identified as One Killed and Two Injured

Tragedy struck during the attack when a 41-year-old woman was shot dead on the spot. The deceased has been identified as Kimneineng Chongloi, a resident of Taphou Kuki village who suffered fatal bullet wounds while harvesting paddy crops.

Two other male villagers sustained severe bullet injuries during the firing incident. The injured victims have been identified as 34-year-old Sehkhongam David Chongloi and 46-year-old Lamkhochon Chongloi. Both men were hit by gunfire while working alongside others in the fields.

Following the attack, security forces and local responders initiated an emergency evacuation to rescue the wounded. Sehkhongam David Chongloi and Lamkhochon Chongloi were swiftly transported to Kangpokpi District Hospital for emergency care before being referred for advanced medical treatment elsewhere. Tension had already been building in the region following the October 28 abduction and killing of two Kuki-Zo men from the same village.

Committee on Tribal Unity Calls 48-Hour Shutdown

In response to the fatal shooting at Taphou Village, the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) announced a prompt escalation of protest measures. The tribal organization called for a 48-hour total shutdown across Kangpokpi district, taking effect starting at midnight on November 12.

The Committee on Tribal Unity issued a public demand for immediate accountability regarding the security lapse that allowed the fatal attack to take place. As part of its demands during the total shutdown, CoTU called for the withdrawal of security forces currently operating under the command of the Senapati Superintendent of Police.

Joint Security Forces Launch Search Operations

Following the deadly attack in Kangpokpi, law enforcement and paramilitary units initiated extensive security enforcement across the vulnerable border belt. Security was beefed up as joint security forces, comprising personnel from the Assam Rifles, CRPF, BSF, and Manipur Police-were deployed in large numbers.

Joint security teams cordoned off neighbouring areas and surrounding villages near Taphou Kuki village to maintain order and prevent further violence. Search operations were launched across the neighbouring terrain to apprehend the armed assailants responsible for the firing and to secure the inter-district border area.