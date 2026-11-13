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OKX Adds Eight Tokenized Stocks To USDT Spot Markets


Date: 2026-11-13 03:11:24

(MENAFN- Crypto Breaking) OKX scheduled eight tokenized stock pairs to open for spot trading on November 12 and 13, 2026. The pairs are quoted in USDT and use xStocks, Payward's tokenized equity framework.

The November 12 group included xCEG, xCVNA, xFLEX and xGE. OKX scheduled xGILD, xIBKR, xMP and xMPWR for November 13, with trading due to begin between 07:00 and 08:30 UTC.

OKX says its spot markets for these assets operate around the clock. The exchange supports deposits and withdrawals of xStocks on Solana and X Layer. It may combine tokenized versions of the same security from different issuers in one order book.

The product gives users exposure to the underlying share price. OKX says holders do not acquire ownership in the company or shareholder voting rights. Availability depends on the user's jurisdiction.

Source: OKX's official listing announcement.

Risk & affiliate notice: Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.

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