Binance To Use 30-Minute Index Average For Commodity Options Settlement

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Binance will change how it calculates settlement prices for commodity options starting with contracts expiring on November 23, 2026, at 5 p.m. Eastern time.

The exchange will use the arithmetic average of the relevant Binance Futures Index over the 30 minutes before expiry. The current calculation uses the underlying market's closing price on the expiry date. Binance says the new calculation follows the methodology it uses for crypto options.

The contract's expiry determines which calculation applies. Contracts expiring before the cutoff follow the current method even if Binance processes settlement later. The exchange said the change affects only the settlement price calculation.

Source: Binance's official settlement notice.

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