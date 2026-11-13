Binance To Use 30-Minute Index Average For Commodity Options Settlement
The exchange will use the arithmetic average of the relevant Binance Futures Index over the 30 minutes before expiry. The current calculation uses the underlying market's closing price on the expiry date. Binance says the new calculation follows the methodology it uses for crypto options.
The contract's expiry determines which calculation applies. Contracts expiring before the cutoff follow the current method even if Binance processes settlement later. The exchange said the change affects only the settlement price calculation.
Source: Binance's official settlement notice.Risk & affiliate notice: Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment