TRON And Tether Adopt Chainalysis After T3 Crime Unit Closure

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Tron, Tether, and blockchain intelligence firm Chainalysis have launched a new“Digital Crime Task Force” focused on identifying and disrupting illicit activity tied to the USDT stablecoin on the Tron network.

According to an announcement shared with Cointelegraph, the initiative will combine Chainalysis' data and AI tools to flag suspicious transactions, provide law enforcement actionable leads, and support efforts to trace and freeze funds. The task force prioritizes a range of criminal use cases, including investment and romance scams, crypto theft, terrorist financing, North Korean cyber operations, and cartel-related money laundering.

Tron and Tether are teaming with Chainalysis to target illicit USDT activity specifically on the Tron blockchain. The task force plans to use blockchain analytics and AI to identify suspicious behavior and help law enforcement trace and freeze funds. Prior reporting highlighted coordination challenges that contributed to the disbanding of a related anti-crime unit involving Tron and Tether. Data cited by Chainalysis' affiliate TRM Labs links heavy USDT-on-Tron usage to scam-heavy casino ecosystems in Sihanoukville, Cambodia.

Key takeawaysA new effort aimed at USDT flows on Tron

The task force centers on USDT on Tron, a pairing that has become prominent in regional transaction routing and in the laundering patterns associated with scams and high-profile cyber theft. The announcement says Chainalysis will supply both the underlying intelligence data and AI capabilities used to detect suspicious activity.

The operational goal is straightforward: reduce criminals' ability to move quickly through the Tron-based stablecoin ecosystem by translating blockchain signals into support for enforcement teams. In practice, that means earlier detection of suspicious on-chain behavior and faster escalation to investigators who can act on that information.

Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino said in the announcement that criminals are increasingly using AI to accelerate their activities, arguing that waiting for victims to report crimes is no longer effective. He also cited Tether's cumulative USDT freezes as exceeding $7 billion.

Why Tron's USDT footprint matters: scam-linked inflows

One reason the task force focuses on USDT on Tron is the stablecoin's role in facilitating transfers in jurisdictions and ecosystems tied to fraud. TRM Labs previously reported that USDT on Tron accounted for 99.9% of the $1.07 billion in crypto received by 34 casinos in Sihanoukville, Cambodia, between Jan. 1 and Sept. 7 (as reported by TRM Labs).

TRM Labs also said casinos connected to US-sanctioned networks received $687 million of those inflows. The company attributed the dominance of USDT on Tron to factors including low fees and deep liquidity-conditions that can make stablecoin transfers attractive not only for legitimate users, but also for illicit actors seeking fast, cost-effective movement.

For investors and compliance-focused teams, this kind of concentration is a useful signal: when a single network-and-stablecoin pairing dominates a high-risk set of counterparties, it tends to concentrate both risk and monitoring opportunities. In other words, targeted analytics on that specific pairing can be more actionable than broad monitoring across many assets and chains.

From high-profile hacks to laundering routes

Beyond scam-adjacent ecosystems, the article's supporting material points to USDT-on-Tron as a recurring step in the laundering pathways following major cyber incidents.

Earlier coverage referenced Elliptic's analysis of the Feb. 2025 Bybit hack, where stolen funds were allegedly converted into USDT on Tron and later cashed out through suspected Chinese over-the-counter trading services. Separately, during the record $6.3 billion Binance hack on Oct. 29, Crystal Intelligence reported that attackers swapped around $234 million in USDT for TRX before Tether froze the remaining USDT in two wallets connected to the theft.

The FBI attributed both hacks to North Korea, according to an agency alert. North Korean state media later responded that it rejected the Binance attribution and pointed to Bybit as an example of Washington attributing blame to Pyongyang, according to reporting included in the underlying coverage.

While attribution disputes are not unusual in this space, the common thread for on-chain investigators remains the same: stolen funds often follow recognizable patterns-such as conversion into widely used stablecoins and routing through liquid networks-before they can be dispersed or cashed out. That is the kind of behavior the new task force says it will attempt to detect earlier and escalate more effectively.

What changed after the prior tasking model

The announcement arrives after Bloomberg reported that the T3 Financial Crime Unit-formed by Tron and Tether with TRM Labs-had disbanded in late August, citing an unnamed source that pointed to slow responses and poor coordination. Cointelegraph stated it reached out to Tether, Tron, and TRM Labs for comment but did not receive responses by publication time.

Seen together, the two developments suggest a shift in how Tron and Tether want to structure collaboration against illicit finance. Rather than relying on a broader unit operating across different mechanisms, the Digital Crime Task Force is explicitly anchored to a single stablecoin on a single network and built around Chainalysis' data and AI workflow aimed at law enforcement handoff.

For market participants, the practical question is whether the new structure changes outcomes-specifically, whether faster flagging and better handoff reduce the time criminals have to convert stolen value into hard-to-trace forms. Monitoring what kinds of cases are prioritized, and how quickly actions like freezes are coordinated after suspicious activity is detected, will be the key early indicators.

Readers should watch how the task force operationalizes its priorities-particularly whether its USDT-on-Tron targeting leads to more rapid identification of scam inflows and post-hack laundering patterns, and whether it addresses the coordination concerns previously cited around the T3 unit.

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