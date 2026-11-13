Japanese Stocks Rise As Semiconductor Companies Support Nikkei Performance

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Japanese equities recorded gains on Friday, with semiconductor-related companies providing support to the Nikkei 225. The market's performance came as investors continued to assess the outlook for global technology demand, domestic corporate earnings and monetary policy in Japan and the United States.

The Nikkei Stock Average advanced 1.1% to 61,494.24, supported by gains in chip-related shares. Kioxia Holdings rose 5.6%, while semiconductor equipment and testing company Advantest gained 4.9%. The performance indicated continued investor interest in companies connected to the global semiconductor supply chain.

Chip Companies Drive Market Gains

Semiconductors remain an important component of Japan's listed technology sector. Japanese companies operate across several parts of the industry, including memory production, semiconductor testing, manufacturing equipment and specialised materials.

Kioxia's share performance contributed to the broader market advance. The company is a major participant in the NAND flash memory industry, where demand is influenced by data storage requirements across smartphones, computers, enterprise systems and artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Advantest also benefited from stronger sentiment towards semiconductor-related businesses. The company supplies testing equipment used by chip manufacturers, making its performance closely connected to investment activity across the global semiconductor industry.

The gains suggest that investors continue to see opportunities in selected technology suppliers, even as broader questions about AI-related spending and valuations remain part of the international market discussion.

Currency Movements Remain Important

The Japanese yen traded around 159.84 against the US dollar, slightly weaker than its level of 159.76 at Thursday's Tokyo market close.

Currency movements are particularly important for Japan's export-oriented companies. A weaker yen can increase the overseas value of earnings generated in foreign currencies when converted into the domestic currency. It can also improve the price competitiveness of Japanese exports in international markets.

However, a weaker currency increases the cost of imported energy, food and raw materials. This creates a mixed economic effect for Japan, where businesses and households remain exposed to imported commodity prices.

Monetary Policy Uncertainty Continues

Investors are also monitoring the monetary policy outlook in Japan and the United States. Differences in interest rate expectations can influence currency movements, international capital flows and the valuation of financial assets.

The Bank of Japan's policy decisions remain relevant to domestic financial conditions, while US Federal Reserve expectations influence the dollar and global bond markets. Any change in the expected direction of interest rates could affect the yen and the broader Japanese equity market.

Corporate Results Add to Market Focus

Domestic earnings remain another important factor for investors. Asahi Group Holdings and Asics were scheduled to report quarterly results later on Friday, adding to the flow of corporate information being assessed by the market.

The latest Nikkei advance demonstrates the importance of individual company performance in shaping the broader index. Investors will continue to evaluate semiconductor demand, currency movements and corporate guidance when assessing the outlook for Japanese equities.