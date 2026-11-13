Fire In Rivne Apartment Building After Russian Strike Extinguished, Six Injured, Including Two Children

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES) reported this on Facebook.

"Six people, including two children, were injured in another Russian strike on a residential building. All those injured are receiving the necessary medical assistance," the statement said.

SES rescuers and other relevant emergency services worked at the scene. The fire has been extinguished. Together with other services, they evacuated 42 residents from their homes.

Operations at the site have now been completed.

Russian forces attack industrial facility in Rivne region

As Ukrinform reported, a Russian drone strike sparked a fire in an apartment building in Rivne overnight on November 13, with injuries reported.