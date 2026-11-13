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Dubai Announces New System To Track Abuse, Bullying In Private Schools, Universities


Date: 2026-11-13 03:02:21

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Dubai's private education sector will introduce an automated system to manage safeguarding concerns in the first quarter of 2027, under a new framework aimed at protecting learners from abuse, neglect, exploitation and cyberbullying.

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) announced the Policy Framework for Safeguarding and Learner Protection at a media briefing on Friday, November 13.

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It sets common protection standards for private early childhood centres, schools and higher education institutions across the emirate.

Its scope extends beyond schoolchildren to include learners aged 18 and above, bringing safeguarding responsibilities into higher education.

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Khaleej Times

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