Dubai Announces New System To Track Abuse, Bullying In Private Schools, Universities
The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) announced the Policy Framework for Safeguarding and Learner Protection at a media briefing on Friday, November 13.Recommended For You
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It sets common protection standards for private early childhood centres, schools and higher education institutions across the emirate.
Its scope extends beyond schoolchildren to include learners aged 18 and above, bringing safeguarding responsibilities into higher education.ALSO READ
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