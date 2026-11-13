UAE National Day: Eid Al Etihad Holiday Announced For Public Sector Employees
December 2, 3 and 4, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, were declared a break by the government. Ministries and federal entities will resume regular working hours on Monday, December 7.Recommended For You
This year, the nation marks the 55th anniversary of its founding in 1971.
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