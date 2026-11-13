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UAE National Day: Eid Al Etihad Holiday Announced For Public Sector Employees


Date: 2026-11-13 03:02:21

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The UAE has announced a three-day paid holiday for government employees to celebrate the country's 55th National Holiday.

December 2, 3 and 4, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, were declared a break by the government. Ministries and federal entities will resume regular working hours on Monday, December 7.

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This year, the nation marks the 55th anniversary of its founding in 1971.

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Khaleej Times

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