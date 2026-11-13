Azerbaijan Earmarks $3B For Education, $811M For Agriculture In 2027 Budget

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The 2027 draft state budget of Azerbaijan envisages allocating nearly 1.38 billion manat ($811.2 million) to agriculture and about 5.1 billion manat ($3 billion) to education, Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Musa Gasimli said during discussion of draft law "On the 2027 state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan" at a joint meeting of three parliamentary committees today, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

Gasimli said that the planned allocation to agriculture is primarily intended to ensure food security, develop agricultural production and farms, continue state support for agriculture, increase productivity, and improve irrigation and land reclamation.

The planned allocation to education will be spent on improving the quality of general education, expanding access to preschool education, developing higher education, and integrating it with scientific research.

According to Gasimli, part of the funding will be directed toward aligning vocational education with labor market requirements, developing digital education, introducing modern technologies, and upgrading educational infrastructure.

He noted that 257.9 million manat ($151.7 million) is earmarked for science to strengthen the country's scientific potential and improve the application of research findings in the economy.

This amount will be spent on supporting scientific research and innovation, accelerating digital development, introducing artificial intelligence and innovative technologies, and linking education and science with economic development.

The MP noted that the draft budget envisages allocating 4.7 million manat ($2.8 million) to the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children Affairs.

According to him, these funds will be directed toward providing support to individuals subjected to domestic violence, assisting victims of human trafficking, preventing early marriages, and organizing social and psychological work with children with disabilities.