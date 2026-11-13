Azerbaijan's Industrial Production Totals $34.4B In Ten Months
According to the report, the industrial production decreased by 0.7% in real terms compared to the same period last year.
“In the processing industry, industrial products and services worth 18.99 billion manat ($11.2 billion) were manufactured and provided from January through October 2026, up 2.7% in real terms compared to the same period last year," the report said.
The highest growth in processing in the reporting period was recorded in the manufacturing of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers (77.2%), textiles (50.9%), pharmaceutical products (47.4%), tobacco products (15.1%), paper and cardboard (14.6%), electrical equipment (9.2%), rubber and plastic products (6.6%), metallurgy (6.4%), food products (5.4%), and construction materials (4.5%).
Azerbaijan's GDP totaled 115.93 billion manat ($68.2 billion) in the first ten months of 2026, up 1.7% compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile, value added in the oil and gas sector declined by 0.9%, while the non-oil and gas sector grew by 2.9%.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment