Rawlune Debuts Christmas Village Curtain And Three New Patterned Designs Ahead Of The Holiday Season

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The four new designs feature seasonal, floral and geometric patterns across linen-blend and cotton-silk fabrics, with made-to-measure sizing and corresponding fabric samples available.

Hangzhou, China, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rawlune, a made-to-measure curtain brand serving North American homeowners, has introduced four new patterned curtain designs ahead of the holiday season. Leading the additions is the Christmas Village Printed Linen Blend Curtain, featuring a seasonal print with village scenes and holiday motifs. Three additional designs introduce botanical, geometric and ornamental patterns across linen-blend and cotton-silk fabrics.









All four designs are now available through Rawlune's website, with custom sizing and corresponding fabric samples available for each product.

Four New Curtain Designs

“We wanted to introduce a design that reflects the holiday season while also offering patterns that homeowners can enjoy throughout the year,” said Hubert Yu, founder of Rawlune.“The four additions bring together seasonal and everyday styles, giving customers more options to choose from when selecting curtains for their homes.”

The Christmas Village Printed Linen Blend Curtain features a holiday-themed village print on a linen-blend fabric, adding a seasonal design to Rawlune's existing curtain range.

The Cottage Garden Floral Linen Blend Curtain features botanical-inspired floral prints on a linen-blend fabric.









Cottage Garden Floral Linen Blend Curtain

The two cotton-silk additions offer contrasting decorative styles. The Fringed Geometric Cotton Silk Custom Curtain combines a geometric pattern with fringe detailing, while the Ornamental Floral Cotton Silk Custom Curtain features scrolling vines and ornamental floral motifs.









Ornamental Floral Cotton Silk Custom Curtain

The four additions bring floral, seasonal, and geometric designs into Rawlune's existing made-to-measure curtain range, with different fabric compositions and decorative details.









Fringed Geometric Cotton Silk Custom Curtain

Made-to-Measure Ordering and Fabric Samples

The new designs are part of Rawlune's existing range of custom curtains. Customers can specify panel dimensions and choose from the heading styles and other configurations available for each product. Light control depends on fabric construction, any available lining and installation conditions.

Matching fabric samples are available for all four new designs. Through its existing fabric sample kits, Rawlune provides an oversized fabric sample measuring 50 × 120 cm (approximately 20 × 47 inches), smaller swatches of other available colors and selected curtain hardware samples.









These samples allow homeowners to examine fabric color, texture and drape under their own lighting conditions before placing a custom order. Rawlune also provides measurement and installation guidance to support the

About Rawlune

Founded in 2025 by Hubert Yu, Rawlune is a made-to-measure curtain brand with roots in a family curtain-making business established in 1996. The name combines“Raw,” reflecting the natural character of fibers, and“Lune,” the French word for moon, evoking a sense of calm at home. Guided by“Rooted in Nature. Crafted for Home,” Rawlune offers custom curtains across a range of fabrics, supported by at-home sampling and measurement guidance.

CONTACT: Rawlune Team,...