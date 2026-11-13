Defense Market In India To Hit USD 41.42 Billion By 2032 With Unmanned Systems Forecast At A Fastest CAGR Of 7.45%, Reports Mordor Intelligence
Hyderabad, India, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the India defense market size is projected to grow from USD 33.05 billion in 2027, reaching USD 41.42 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 4.62% during 2027–2032. Higher acquisition funding and a push for domestic sourcing are widening opportunities for manufacturers, while border-security needs are steering demand toward ammunition and drones. Combat helicopters and platform upgrades are also creating openings for aircraft makers and subsystem suppliers. However, reliance on imported components and delays in acquisition could slow the pace at which these opportunities turn into delivered systems.
India Defense Market Trends and Drivers
Border Security Needs Sharpening the Focus on Drones and Ammunition: Rising security pressure along sensitive frontiers is directing defense spending toward drone, counter-drone, and ammunition requirements. These items reach the forces through different procurement channels, so the route to an order depends on the level at which the requirement is raised. Suppliers able to deliver quickly are well placed as demand for urgent capabilities grows.
Higher Defense Spending Paired with a Push for Local Sourcing: Larger acquisition budgets are most effective when they come together with firm domestic sourcing commitments. A clear share of capital spending is reserved for Indian industry, turning localization into a defined route to funding. This gives domestic equipment makers a far more specific opportunity than the overall defense allocation alone.
“By clearly defining defense equipment procurement and separating it from personnel and standalone service expenditure, Mordor Intelligence provides a consistent basis for market assessment. Its cross-checking of government budgets, procurement contracts, supplier disclosures, and delivery data supports credible forecasts and informed business decisions.” says Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.
India Defense Market Regional Market Dynamics
Production hubs such as the Lucknow area in Uttar Pradesh and Kattupalli in Tamil Nadu show two different manufacturing models. Lucknow brings missile assembly, integration, and testing together under one roof, while Kattupalli offers suppliers a role as a subcontractor beneath the Navy's main shipbuilding contractor.
Northern and eastern frontier regions, along with Ladakh, are drawing attention as better roads and bridges improve access to remote forward locations. This makes equipment delivery easier across scattered border posts and creates a closer link between suppliers and forward military users.
India Defense Industry Segmentation
By Armed Forces
- Air Force
- Army
- Navy
By Type
- Personnel Training and Protection
- C4ISR and Electronic Warfare
- Vehicles
- Weapons and Ammunition
- Unmanned Systems
- Space and Cyber Systems
By Domain
- Land
- Air
- Naval
- Space
- Cyber and Electromagnetic Spectrum
By Procurement Nature
- Indigenous Production
- Foreign Procurement
Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends, including the Japanese version for localized insights:
India Defense Companies
- Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)
- Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO)
- Bharat Electronics Ltd.
- Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL)
- Larsen & Toubro Ltd.
- Tata Advanced Systems Limited (Tata Group)
- Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd. (Bharat Forge Limited)
- Mahindra Defence Systems Limited
- Adani Defence & Aerospace
- Alpha Design Technologies Pvt Ltd.
- Goa Shipyard Limited
- Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE)
- Cochin Shipyard Limited
- Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Limited
- Data Patterns (India) Ltd.
- Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited
- Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.
- Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
- Airbus SE
- The Boeing Company
- Reliance Defence Ltd.
- Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL)
- Directorate of Ordnance (Coordination & Services)
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About Mordor Intelligence
Mordor Intelligence is a global market intelligence firm, founded in 2014, helping businesses make informed decisions through data-driven insights, industry expertise, and advanced analytics. With 550+ domain experts and on-ground specialists across 180+ countries, the company delivers comprehensive intelligence across aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.
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