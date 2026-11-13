Defense Market In India To Hit USD 41.42 Billion By 2032 With Unmanned Systems Forecast At A Fastest CAGR Of 7.45%, Reports Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Defense Market in India is advancing steadily, with the army accounting for 46.01% of the market in 2026 and indigenous production holding a 61.82% share. The navy is the fastest-growing armed force, and the cyber and electromagnetic spectrum domain is also gaining pace.

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the India defense market size is projected to grow from USD 33.05 billion in 2027, reaching USD 41.42 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 4.62% during 2027–2032. Higher acquisition funding and a push for domestic sourcing are widening opportunities for manufacturers, while border-security needs are steering demand toward ammunition and drones. Combat helicopters and platform upgrades are also creating openings for aircraft makers and subsystem suppliers. However, reliance on imported components and delays in acquisition could slow the pace at which these opportunities turn into delivered systems.

India Defense Market Trends and Drivers

Border Security Needs Sharpening the Focus on Drones and Ammunition: Rising security pressure along sensitive frontiers is directing defense spending toward drone, counter-drone, and ammunition requirements. These items reach the forces through different procurement channels, so the route to an order depends on the level at which the requirement is raised. Suppliers able to deliver quickly are well placed as demand for urgent capabilities grows.

Higher Defense Spending Paired with a Push for Local Sourcing: Larger acquisition budgets are most effective when they come together with firm domestic sourcing commitments. A clear share of capital spending is reserved for Indian industry, turning localization into a defined route to funding. This gives domestic equipment makers a far more specific opportunity than the overall defense allocation alone.

“By clearly defining defense equipment procurement and separating it from personnel and standalone service expenditure, Mordor Intelligence provides a consistent basis for market assessment. Its cross-checking of government budgets, procurement contracts, supplier disclosures, and delivery data supports credible forecasts and informed business decisions.” says Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

India Defense Market Regional Market Dynamics

Production hubs such as the Lucknow area in Uttar Pradesh and Kattupalli in Tamil Nadu show two different manufacturing models. Lucknow brings missile assembly, integration, and testing together under one roof, while Kattupalli offers suppliers a role as a subcontractor beneath the Navy's main shipbuilding contractor.

Northern and eastern frontier regions, along with Ladakh, are drawing attention as better roads and bridges improve access to remote forward locations. This makes equipment delivery easier across scattered border posts and creates a closer link between suppliers and forward military users.

India Defense Industry Segmentation

By Armed Forces

Air Force

Army

Navy

By Type

Personnel Training and Protection

C4ISR and Electronic Warfare

Vehicles





Weapons and Ammunition

Unmanned Systems

Space and Cyber Systems

By Domain

Land

Air

Naval

Space

Cyber and Electromagnetic Spectrum

By Procurement Nature

Indigenous Production

Foreign Procurement

Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends, including the Japanese version for localized insights:

India Defense Companies

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO)

Bharat Electronics Ltd.

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd.





Tata Advanced Systems Limited (Tata Group)

Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd. (Bharat Forge Limited)

Mahindra Defence Systems Limited

Adani Defence & Aerospace

Alpha Design Technologies Pvt Ltd.

Goa Shipyard Limited

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE)

Cochin Shipyard Limited

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Limited

Data Patterns (India) Ltd.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Airbus SE

The Boeing Company

Reliance Defence Ltd.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL)

Directorate of Ordnance (Coordination & Services)

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Maritime Security Market Share: The Maritime Security Market is projected to grow from USD 28.02 billion in 2026 to USD 44.29 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.59% during the forecast period. The market's growth is driven by increasing concerns around maritime threats, growing protection requirements for commercial shipping and critical infrastructure, rising investment in surveillance and monitoring systems, and expanding demand for security services across ports and coastal operations.

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Aircraft Avionics Market Analysis: The Aircraft Avionics Market is projected to grow from USD 74.84 billion in 2027 to USD 96.38 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.19% during the forecast period. The market's growth is driven by increasing aircraft deliveries, modernization of existing fleets, growing demand for advanced navigation and communication systems, and rising requirements for improved flight safety and operational efficiency.

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About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a global market intelligence firm, founded in 2014, helping businesses make informed decisions through data-driven insights, industry expertise, and advanced analytics. With 550+ domain experts and on-ground specialists across 180+ countries, the company delivers comprehensive intelligence across aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.

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