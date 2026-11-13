Discover The Power Of Medieval Women

QUEDLINBURG, Germany, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment and Marketing Corporation Saxony-Anhalt, responsible for the state's tourism marketing, invites travelers to step back in time in Quedlinburg, the UNESCO World Heritage city in the Harz Mountains, where remarkable women shaped history for almost nine centuries. High above the town, the castle hill was once the seat of a powerful ladies' collegiate, ruled by Queen Matilda and 39 successive abbesses.

The newly reopened castle museum brings their stories to life in a fascinating exhibition. Through multimedia presentations, historical treasures and a unique portrait gallery featuring local women as the faces of former abbesses, visitors discover how these influential women governed, negotiated and defended their territory. Together with the magnificent collegiate church and its precious cathedral treasury, the museum offers an unforgettable journey into the Middle Ages.

After exploring the castle hill, enjoy panoramic views from its terrace garden. Below, the beautiful city of Quedlinburg invites you to wander through a picture-perfect maze of narrow lanes, charming courtyards and around 2,100 half-timbered houses spanning eight centuries. Cosy cafés and little shops make the perfect stops along the way.

Local Insider Tipps: 10 Quedlinburg Discoveries

Crunchy: Treat yourself to traditional cookies, biscuits and“Dachshund kisses” from Quedlinburg's century-old cookie factory.Charming: Stay in a historic half-timbered house at“Ferien im Denkmal” (Holidays in a historic Monument) or the elegant Romantik Hotel am Bruehl.Inventive: Try unusual ice cream flavours at“Blumenbunt”, from rice pudding to chilli chocolate and vodka cucumber.Creative: Discover handmade treasures by local women artists, from delicate jewellery and paper art to sculptures made from old books.Cosy: Enjoy regional beer and local specialities at the open-air bistro“Ruinenromantik”.Impressive: Explore the dramatic sandstone formations of the Devil's Wall, just ten minutes from Quedlinburg.Spicy: Visit the Quedlinburg Mustard Manufactory to discover traditional recipes and the art of mustard-making.Entertaining: Join a guided World Heritage tour with local guide Iris Arand and uncover fascinating stories and hidden corners of the old town.Lovely: Take home a scented natural-wax candle from the Voswald workshop, featuring charming forest characters from the Harz Mountains.Designed: Browse“The Quedlinburger”, a book offering exclusive glimpses into private homes, studios and the people behind them.

Quedlinburg is a place where history comes alive, creativity flourishes and unexpected discoveries await around every corner.

Contacts:

Sabine Kraus

+49 172 3221 694

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Stefanie Middendorf

+4915252135599

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