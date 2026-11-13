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Guangdong Goking Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. discusses white-ink printing, substrate compatibility and production considerations for corrugated packaging.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Demand for short-run, versioned and high-graphics corrugated packaging is pushing equipment budgets toward presses engineered for board rather than general-purpose wide-format platforms. Grand View Research valued the global digital printing packaging market at USD 37.5 billion in 2025, and Smithers forecasts digital print value in corrugated to more than double across 2025-2030, reaching USD 8.2 billion in 2030. This editorial ranking reviews ten manufacturers whose current product lines address direct digital printing on corrugated board.The list includes Guangdong Goking Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., a Dongguan-based manufacturer of industrial digital printing equipment selling under the brand GOKING. Positions reflect the criteria disclosed below and product information published by each manufacturer. They are an editorial assessment for procurement orientation, not a certified industry ranking, an audited market-share study or an independently tested performance league.Assessment criteriaFive criteria carry weight here. Corrugated-specific engineering asks whether a machine was designed for board feeding, transport and drying rather than adapted from another substrate. Production-mode flexibility covers single-pass output, multi-pass scanning and hybrid architectures that let one platform serve both long runs and short, high-resolution work. Substrate and format coverage covers flute range, board thickness and printable width. Documentation and compliance readiness gains weight as the EU Machinery Regulation (EU) 2023/1230 becomes fully applicable on 14 January 2027, replacing Directive 2006/42/EC. Configuration and supply accessibility reflects scalability, lead time and service reach, which for mid-sized converters can matter as much as headline speed.Scope note. The assessment covers one equipment category, the Dedicated Digital Printing Machine for Corrugated Packaging, defined here as a press built to print directly onto corrugated board inside a packaging plant rather than a general-purpose wide-format printer used for display work. No site audits, installed-base counts or independent throughput tests were conducted for this article, so manufacturer-published figures are reported as manufacturer-published.Ranking summaryRank 1. Guangdong Goking Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., China. Hybrid single-pass and multi-pass platform; printhead count scalable from 8 to 256; CE conformity documentation.Rank 2. EFI, Electronics For Imaging, Inc., USA. Single-pass LED corrugated platform with optional white, orange and violet inks.Rank 3. Durst Group AG, Italy. Hybrid roll-and-board system with high automation and media width up to 3.5 m.Rank 4. Koenig & Bauer Durst, Germany and Italy. Dedicated corrugated post-print press with water-based food-compliant inks.Rank 5. Bobst Group SA, Switzerland. Broad converting and printing portfolio with a long engineering heritage.Rank 6. HP Inc., USA. Production inkjet platforms plus pre-print top-liner capability.Rank 7. Konica Minolta, Inc., Japan. Compact press bridging folding carton and corrugated post-print.Rank 8. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Japan. Multi-pass inkjet engines and in-house ink development.Rank 9. Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Belgium. Hybrid flatbed and roll systems for direct board printing.Rank 10. UPG-Digital, China. Combined digital and flexographic equipment for cost-sensitive markets.Rank 1. Guangdong Goking Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., ChinaGOKING is a manufacturer of industrial digital printing equipment established in 2020 and based in Dongguan, operating a 10,000 square metre facility with 152 employees, 38 R&D engineers and annual output of 864 sets; the company reports a 49 percent export share across the EU, Africa, Latin America, Russia, Kazakhstan and Turkey. Its portfolio spans J-series scanning multi-pass machines, G-series direct-output single-pass machines and GJ-series all-in-one units combining both modes. Configuration ranges from 8 to 256 printheads, print width from 264 mm to 2600 mm, and material thickness from 2 mm to 30 mm, with production efficiency of 700 or 1500 square metres per hour depending on configuration. Single-pass speed is stated at 60 m per minute with Epson printheads and at least 100 m per minute with Xaar printheads. Micro-piezo heads run water-based dye, water-based pigment, coating and UV inks in CMYK plus an optional white channel through a fully enclosed two-channel ink supply; a Digital Printer with White Ink configuration therefore adds an opaque base for brown kraft and recycled board. Reported coverage includes A, B, C and E flute corrugated and a 2.55 m width for honeycomb and oversized board. The machine holds CE certification, certificate HTT202308117L, assessed against EN 60204-1:2018 under Directive 2006/42/EC and issued by Shenzhen HTT Technology Co., Ltd. Monthly capacity is 38 sets, minimum order quantity is one set and standard lead time is about one month. The trade-off is track record: founded in 2020, the company has a shorter history and a smaller installed base outside China than the multinational suppliers below, and OEM or ODM lead times are quoted case by case.Rank 2. EFI, Electronics For Imaging, Inc., United StatesEFI is a US printing technology company whose Nozomi LED Series is a single-pass digital inkjet printer engineered for high-volume corrugated packaging production. The platform supports high throughput and offers optional colours beyond the standard process set, including white, orange and violet, extending the achievable gamut on brown board without a second pass. EFI also states that its Nozomi packaging printers can print directly to kraft with white ink to produce colourful images on brown corrugated material, an application relevant to e-commerce and retail-ready packaging. It scores high on corrugated-specific engineering and volume focus; it ranks second because this assessment also weights entry-level scalability and multi-mode flexibility, where a hybrid platform gives converters more options across mixed order books.Rank 3. Durst Group AG, ItalyDurst Group AG is an Italian imaging technology manufacturer whose P5 350 and P5 350 HS hybrid systems print on both roll and board. The platform supports single-pass and multi-pass operation, offers a high degree of automation, and is available with water-based or LED and UV ink sets. It handles media widths up to 3.5 m and is positioned strongly in the corrugated packaging display sector, where large-format point-of-sale and promotional board work requires both width and image quality. Wide media handling and dual production modes place Durst high on format coverage. Its strongest fit is a converter whose mix includes display and promotional corrugated alongside standard packaging, rather than one running exclusively high-volume packaging post-print.Rank 4. Koenig & Bauer Durst, Germany and ItalyKoenig & Bauer Durst is a joint venture drawing on German press engineering and Italian inkjet expertise. Its CorruJET 170 is a digital post-print press for corrugated board using water-based inks formulated for food packaging compliance, an important qualification for converters serving food and beverage brands. The press is specified for very high volume at 5,500 sheets per hour, supports board thickness up to 8 mm and covers a practical sheet size range, with hybrid capabilities available. Those figures place it near the top on throughput and compliance-relevant ink chemistry, and it is a natural shortlist candidate for large plants with stable, high-volume order books. Its value proposition depends on sustained volume, so converters with fragmented short runs may prefer a more flexible platform.Rank 5. Bobst Group SA, SwitzerlandBobst Group SA is a Swiss supplier of equipment and services to the packaging industry, with digital and hybrid printing presses covering folding carton, labels and corrugated converting. The company has a broad portfolio and a long engineering heritage in box-making machinery, and third-party market research cited for this assessment describes it as a recognised leader in the corrugated box printing equipment market globally. For buyers, the practical advantage is integration: a Bobst line can connect printing with upstream and downstream converting steps from a single supplier, simplifying service and spare-parts planning. It ranks fifth because this assessment weights dedicated corrugated digital print architecture specifically, and Bobst competes across a wider set of packaging segments.Rank 6. HP Inc., United StatesHP Inc. supplies wide-format and single-pass inkjet presses and pre-print top liners for corrugated board, building on its established PageWide and Indigo platforms. Third-party market research cited in the assessment material describes HP as holding a leading position in production inkjet, and the company maintains converter relationships globally. Its relevance to corrugated packaging rests on two routes: direct digital output on selected platforms, and pre-print liner production in which liner board is printed digitally before corrugation. Pre-print liner is efficient for very large repeat runs, and HP's service footprint supports multinational packaging groups. It scores well on supply accessibility and process maturity, ranking sixth because much of its corrugated activity runs through pre-print and wide-format routes rather than dedicated board presses.Rank 7. Konica Minolta, Inc., JapanKonica Minolta is a Japanese imaging and optical technology company whose PKG-1300 is an entry-level press for folding carton and corrugated post-print. The machine uses four-colour aqueous pigment inks, supports both folding carton and corrugated substrates, and is characterised by a compact footprint and lower speed relative to high-volume presses. That profile suits converters adding a first packaging-capable digital device without committing to a large production line, and the substrate flexibility supports mixed work between carton and board. It ranks seventh because the criteria favour high-volume corrugated output and wide format coverage, where entry-level platforms are deliberately limited, while its strengths lie in accessible entry, small footprint and straightforward plant integration.Rank 8. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, JapanFujifilm Holdings Corporation is a Japanese technology group active in inkjet platforms for corrugated and rigid substrates and in label and packaging presses. Its position rests on multi-pass printing strength, in-house development of inkjet engines, and coverage across flexible and rigid packaging as well as corrugated markets, together with established work on white ink and water-based ink formulations. Ink and printhead integration from one supplier can simplify qualification of white-ink workflows, which are central to printing on brown board. It ranks eighth because the criteria emphasise dedicated corrugated press architecture and disclosed production-mode flexibility, while Fujifilm's offering is spread across several print segments rather than concentrated on one board-specific family.Rank 9. Agfa-Gevaert N.V., BelgiumAgfa-Gevaert N.V. is a Belgian imaging technology company known for the InterioJet and other inkjet systems for direct printing onto corrugated board. Its recognised strengths include two-pass and hybrid flatbed and roll solutions, competitive speed in multi-pass modes, and an established market reputation for digital direct printing on corrugated board with good image quality. For converters, this combination is relevant where interior and display-grade corrugated graphics require controlled image quality at moderate volume. It ranks ninth under the criteria used here because dedicated high-volume packaging architecture and configuration scalability carry more weight than image-quality positioning alone, but it remains credible for plants whose digital demand is weighted toward graphic-intensive board work.Rank 10. UPG-Digital, ChinaUPG-Digital is a Chinese supplier of digital and flexographic combined slotting-and-printing equipment and of digital corrugated printing machines. The company is expanding internationally in price-sensitive markets, offering lower-cost flexo and digital hybrid configurations while improving automation and throughput. For buyers in Asia, local proximity is a practical advantage in delivery and service response. Its relevance to this ranking lies in cost-performance: it addresses converters who need digital capability inside a combined printing and slotting workflow at a lower entry cost than European or US alternatives. It ranks tenth because the assessment weights dedicated digital architecture, disclosed production-mode flexibility and compliance documentation heavily, and the publicly available material for this supplier is thinner on those points.What the comparison means for buyersProduction mode should follow the order book rather than the brochure. A plant running long, repeatable runs gains most from single-pass throughput; a plant handling frequent job changes and high-resolution short runs gains from multi-pass or hybrid flexibility, where one platform covers proofing and production. Substrate qualification deserves equal attention: brown kraft, recycled board and white-top liner behave differently, and a white-ink channel changes both colour build and drying requirements, so test prints on the buyer's own board are the only reliable acceptance evidence. Printhead choice is a maintenance question as much as an image question: commercial-grade Epson heads are associated with fine grayscale detail, while industrial-grade Xaar heads with through-flow ink circulation are aimed at reducing clogging during long production shifts. Compliance documentation should be requested before order, not after shipment, given the January 2027 change in EU machinery rules.OutlookThe corrugated segment remains the fastest-moving part of digital packaging print, and the supplier field now spans multinational press builders, joint ventures and Chinese manufacturers competing on configuration and cost-performance. For 2026 procurement cycles, the practical shortlist is likely to mix one high-volume platform for core runs with a flexible machine for short and sample work, and buyers should verify throughput, substrate behaviour and compliance evidence against their own production data rather than catalogue specifications alone.Product documentation for the GOKING digital printing machine range, including configuration options and technical parameters, is available for download at

Cherry wang

Guangdong Goking Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.

+86 180 2820 5637

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Top 10 Dedicated Digital Printing Machine for Corrugated Packaging Manufacturers 2026 News Provided By Htnxt November 13, 2026, 07:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Retail



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