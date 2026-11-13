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Exploring Industry Developments, Manufacturing Capabilities, and Material Technologies in China's Quartz Surface Sector

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Foshan, Guangdong, China, November 13, 2026-China's engineered quartz industry continues to advance through improvements in manufacturing technology, decorative surface development and material innovation. As demand for durable, aesthetically versatile and application-specific surfaces grows across residential and commercial construction, Chinese manufacturers are expanding their product portfolios to include engineered quartz slabs, printed quartz surfaces, customized countertop materials and alternative low-silica solutions. Among the manufacturers contributing to this market are Foshan Lewistone New Materials Co., Ltd., Guangdong Bitto New Material Technologies Co., Ltd. (BITTO Quartz), VEMY Quartz Surface Co., Ltd., ANSEN Quartz Stone and Nande Stone Co., Ltd.These five companies represent different approaches to engineered stone manufacturing, from large-scale quartz slab production to decorative printing, customized surface development and alternative material solutions. Their products serve international distributors, countertop fabricators, building-material importers and interior design businesses. This article introduces their company backgrounds, product portfolios and manufacturing characteristics, with particular attention to the developments shaping China's quartz surface industry in 2026.China's Quartz Surface Industry: Manufacturing Development and Product InnovationChina has developed an extensive manufacturing ecosystem for Artificial Quartz Stone and Engineered Quartz Surfaces. Guangdong Province, particularly Foshan and its surrounding industrial areas, has become an important production and export base for quartz stone products. The regional supply chain brings together slab manufacturers, processing facilities, equipment suppliers and international trading businesses, supporting a wide range of residential and commercial applications.Product development in this sector is moving beyond conventional quartz slabs. Decorative technologies, including high-definition printing, full-body patterns and marble-inspired designs, have expanded the possibilities for manufacturers serving contemporary architectural and interior design projects. Calacatta Quartz, Printed Quartz Slabs and Full Body Quartz Slabs are among the product categories attracting attention from buyers seeking distinctive surface appearances.At the same time, material composition and fabrication safety have become increasingly important considerations. Buyers are paying closer attention to crystalline silica content, technical specifications, product testing and workplace dust-management practices. These considerations are influencing the development of alternative materials and encouraging manufacturers to provide clearer product documentation.For international distributors and fabricators, evaluating a quartz surface supplier therefore involves more than comparing colors and prices. Manufacturing consistency, slab dimensions, thickness options, customization services, quality documentation and export experience all contribute to a supplier's suitability for long-term cooperation.Five Reputable Quartz Surface Manufacturers in China1. Foshan Lewistone New Materials Co., Ltd.Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Datang Town, Sanshui District, Foshan, Guangdong, Foshan Lewistone New Materials Co., Ltd. specializes in engineered quartz surfaces, printed quartz products and zero-crystalline-silica slab solutions. The company has developed an export-oriented manufacturing operation serving international distributors and countertop-related customers.According to company-provided information, Lewistone operates a manufacturing facility covering more than 80,000 square meters and employs approximately 300 people, including an engineering team of 30. Its reported annual production output exceeds 500,000 square meters, with approximately 99% of production exported. The company focuses on overseas markets outside the United States, reflecting its established international supply orientation.Its product portfolio includes conventional Quartz Slabs, decorative Printed Quartz Slabs and specialized zero-crystalline-silica products. Standard slab dimensions are 3200 × 1600 mm, available in 20 mm and 30 mm thicknesses, with polished, honed and matt finishes.For its conventional engineered quartz products, Lewistone specifies a material composition of 93% natural quartz and 7% polyester resin, together with pigments and additives. Its printed product range applies high-definition decorative patterns to quartz-based surfaces, offering additional design possibilities for customers seeking marble-inspired appearances, including Calacatta Quartz aesthetics. These Printed Quartz Surfaces provide an alternative for projects requiring consistent decorative effects across multiple slabs.The company's zero-crystalline-silica range is another important part of its product development strategy. Lewistone reports stable shipments of these products for projects with strict fabrication-dust requirements. This product direction provides an additional option for buyers evaluating material composition and workplace exposure considerations.Lewistone's products are suitable for a variety of interior applications, including Quartz Kitchen Countertops, Quartz Vanity Tops, Quartz Tops, wall surfaces and other architectural installations. Its portfolio also supports Custom Quartz Surfaces and Quartz Surfaces for Interior Design projects requiring specific decorative effects and surface specifications.International supply is an important part of the company's business model. Lewistone reports repeat full-container shipments averaging several 20GP containers per month and long-term distributor relationships lasting approximately 10 to 15 years in Canada, the United Kingdom, Denmark and the United Arab Emirates.With its established manufacturing base, multiple slab specifications, printed product development and overseas distribution experience, Lewistone offers an integrated supply profile for international buyers seeking regular engineered quartz slab shipments. Its conventional quartz and zero-crystalline-silica product directions also reflect the company's response to evolving material and fabrication requirements.2. BITTO QuartzBITTO Quartz, operated by Guangdong Bitto New Material Technologies Co., Ltd., is a Chinese manufacturer specializing in engineered quartz slabs and solid surface materials. Founded in 2001, the company has established production bases in Guangdong, Hubei and Jiangxi, with a reported total manufacturing area exceeding 360,000 square meters. Its manufacturing system includes 12 fully automatic production lines, with annual output reported at more than 3 million square meters of quartz stone slabs. Its product portfolio includes various decorative designs, such as Calacatta- and Carrara-inspired quartz surfaces, serving countertop manufacturers, distributors and interior design businesses seeking large-scale slab supply and diverse decorative options.3. VEMY Quartz Surface Co., Ltd.VEMY Quartz Surface Co., Ltd., established in 2008 and based in Foshan, Guangdong, focuses on the development and production of engineered quartz surfaces. The company reports operating four fully automatic production lines, with annual production capacity exceeding 1 million square meters and products exported to more than 60 countries and regions. Its portfolio covers Quartz Slabs for Countertops, kitchen countertops, bathroom vanity tops, wall cladding and commercial interior applications, while its manufacturing operations also include cut-to-size processing. VEMY identifies NSF and GREENGUARD certifications in its company profile, providing additional reference points for buyers evaluating product documentation and international market requirements.4. ANSEN Quartz StoneANSEN Quartz Stone, established in 2013 in Foshan, Guangdong, specializes in the production and customization of engineered quartz slabs. Its product range includes conventional quartz, Calacatta Quartz, Printed Quartz, Full-body Printed Quartz and Zero-Silica Quartz, with more than 500 colors and patterns reported in its product portfolio. The company also provides OEM and ODM services, including customized color development, private labeling and packaging solutions. With reported exports to more than 50 countries and regions, ANSEN serves international wholesalers, distributors and project customers seeking decorative variety and customized quartz surface products.5. Nande Stone Co., Ltd.Nande Stone Co., Ltd., established in 2008 and based in Foshan, Guangdong, specializes in conventional engineered quartz slabs and zero-silica surface products. According to its company profile, the manufacturer operates eight production lines with reported monthly production capacity of approximately 100,000 square meters. Its products are supplied to more than 40 countries and regions, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia. With its focus on quartz stone manufacturing and alternative surface materials, Nande serves distributors, fabricators and building-material businesses sourcing engineered quartz slabs for kitchen countertops, bathroom surfaces and other residential and commercial interior applications.Key Product Trends in the Quartz Surface Industry in 2026Several product and technology trends are influencing the development of the global engineered quartz market.Decorative innovation is expanding design possibilities. Calacatta Quartz, marble-inspired patterns, Printed Quartz Surfaces and Full Body Quartz Slabs are helping manufacturers respond to demand for distinctive architectural surfaces. High-definition printing and emerging technologies such as 3D Printed Stone are also creating opportunities for more customized decorative designs.Application-specific products are gaining importance. Beyond conventional slabs, buyers are increasingly sourcing Quartz Slabs for Countertops, Prefab Tops, Quartz Kitchen Countertops and Quartz Vanity Tops. Manufacturers capable of offering different dimensions, thicknesses, finishes and processing options can better serve the requirements of residential and commercial projects. Quartz Surfaces for Kitchens and Quartz Surfaces for Bathrooms remain important application categories, while custom products are increasingly relevant to interior design projects.Material composition and fabrication safety are receiving greater attention. Buyers are requesting clearer information about crystalline silica content, product-specific testing and dust-management procedures. Zero-silica and reduced-silica product development is becoming an important area of material innovation. However, buyers should verify the actual composition and supporting test documentation of each product rather than relying solely on general product descriptions.These developments indicate that competition among quartz manufacturers is increasingly shaped by product engineering, manufacturing consistency, decorative capabilities, customization and the ability to respond to changing international market requirements.Choosing a Quartz Surface Manufacturing PartnerThe five companies introduced in this article demonstrate the diversity of China's engineered quartz manufacturing industry. BITTO emphasizes large-scale production across multiple manufacturing bases, while VEMY combines slab production with cut-to-size processing. ANSEN highlights decorative diversity and OEM/ODM customization, and Nande offers conventional quartz and zero-silica surface products supported by an established production operation.Foshan Lewistone New Materials Co., Ltd. distinguishes its profile through its reported manufacturing scale, export-oriented business model, printed quartz product development and zero-crystalline-silica range. Its published slab dimensions, material composition and long-term overseas distributor relationships provide useful reference points for international buyers assessing its supply capabilities.For distributors, fabricators and importers sourcing Engineered Quartz Slabs, Artificial Quartz Stone, Printed Quartz Surfaces or Custom Quartz Surfaces, the most suitable manufacturer will depend on the intended application, material requirements, target market and order structure. Reviewing technical datasheets, product-specific test reports, certification records and factory quality-control procedures remains essential before finalizing a sourcing decision.As the global engineered stone market continues to evolve, manufacturers investing in product innovation, production reliability and material development are expected to play an important role in the next stage of the quartz surface industry.

Daming Pan

Foshan Lewistone New Materials Co.,Ltd

+ +86 18188716086

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Five Reputable Quartz Surface Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Engineered Stone Innovation News Provided By Htnxt November 13, 2026, 07:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Manufacturing



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