Display Stands For Corporate Events And Product Launches Should Match The Space, Says Stand Central

A straight pop up stand with LED spotlights and a matching counter case, shown with sample artwork

A 2m LED lightbox wall and lit counter, shown with sample artwork

A 3m straight fabric display at a hotel conference, shown with sample artwork

Display stands for corporate events and product launches in the UK work best when chosen for the room, says London exhibition stand supplier Stand Central.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Display stands for corporate events and product launches in the UK should be chosen for the space the organiser actually provides, not for the largest kit a budget allows, according to buying guidance issued by Stand Central, the London based exhibition stand supplier. A sponsor space at a conference, a table at a members' lunch and a launch evening in a hotel function room each need a different display, and the wrong choice usually ends with a back wall too wide for the space or a single banner lost in a large room.Stand Central suggests exhibitors ask the organiser four questions before ordering. How wide is the space? Is there a wall or a table behind it? Will the room be darker than an exhibition hall? Who is setting up?"Most companies buy for the biggest event in their calendar and then find the kit is too much for everything else," said Tom Watts, who runs Stand Central. "Pick the display for the type of event you attend most often, then add one or two pieces for the others. If the same team goes to several events a year, keep the main graphic to your logo and core message rather than one event's date, so it still works next season."For small events where each company is given a table, a roller banner with a printed tablecloth is usually enough. The Rhino bundle pairs an 800mm x 2000mm roller banner with a 1780mm x 2780mm tablecloth made from recycled polyester for £169.95 ex VAT. The tablecloth has an open back, so boxes and bags stay hidden under the table, and each piece can carry different artwork at no extra cost.Conferences that sell sponsor spaces along a wall often allow 2m to 3m of floor. A pop up stand bundle covers that in a single order. The Impact pop up stand bundle builds a straight backwall 2.7m wide and 2.23m tall, with two LED spotlights and a wheeled case that becomes a counter with a hinged beech tabletop. It weighs 23kg and costs £792.95 ex VAT. The Quick+ bundle is the same size for £757.95 ex VAT, with the tabletop and counter wrap sold separately.Product launches are often held in hotel function rooms and showrooms, where the lighting is lower than in an exhibition hall. A lit display keeps the launch graphic readable there. The 2m Illumigo Lite Mag LED lightbox wall joins two 1m x 2.02m lightboxes magnetically into one lit wall and adds an LED counter that lights its printed front from behind. The kit costs £1,000.95 ex VAT. Each lightbox and the counter needs its own mains supply, so power should be booked with the venue in advance.Where guests will be photographed at a launch or awards evening, a fabric wall avoids panel joins running through the pictures. The Soft Touch straight fabric display is 3m wide, with a stretch fabric graphic pulled over a tool-free frame, and costs £388.95 ex VAT printed on one side. When an industry conference includes an exhibition area with a full 3m x 3m space, the Complete Exhibition Stand Starter Kit 3x3 brings a 2.35m wide fabric wall, a fabric monolith display and a square fabric counter in carry bags for £999.95 ex VAT.Prices were taken from the Stand Central website on 12 November 2026. Every order includes free artwork design or proofing, orders are dispatched within 5 days with express options available, and UK delivery is free on orders of £200 or more.Stand Central lists its full range of stand kits online, from table top bundles to complete stands, and has published a longer buying guide covering conferences, networking evenings and awards nights, with scale drawings of each set-up.About Stand CentralStand Central supplies UK exhibition stands that draw visitors and arrive ready for the show, with free artwork design on every order. The range covers pop up and modular stands, exhibition walls, counters, roller banners, LED lightboxes and a sustainable range. Stand Central is based at 275 New N Rd #3042, London, N1 7AA, United Kingdom, and can be reached on 020 8059 2095.

Tom Watts

Stand Central

+44 20 8059 2095

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Display Stands for Corporate Events and Product Launches Should Match the Space, Says Stand Central News Provided By Stand Central November 13, 2026, 07:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail



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