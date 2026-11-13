Farm To CACFP Week Helps Providers Strengthen Connections To Local Agriculture

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The National CACFP Association (NCA) brought together hundreds of members of the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) community for its second annual Farm to CACFP Week, helping providers explore practical ways to incorporate local foods into nutritious meals while strengthening connections with farmers and food producers in their communities.Held October 18-24, 2026, the week showcased many ways providers can engage with Farm to CACFP, including local food procurement, gardening activities, and agricultural education, while providing practical tools and training to support implementation. This year's theme was "Root for Local," and participants learned how to source, serve, and celebrate local foods, with a special focus on root vegetables.Provider engagement was another key part of the week, with two webinars supporting over 500 participants at different stages of their Farm to CACFP journey. Before the week began, NCA hosted Root for Local Food: Let's Cheer for Farm to CACFP to introduce participants to the initiative and share ways to get involved. During Farm to CACFP Week, Rooted in Goodness: Launching Farm to CACFP with Local Vegetables explored how to incorporate root vegetables into menus and featured a live menu lab where participants worked together to build a menu using these ingredients.To bring the theme to life, NCA developed a variety of practical resources and learning opportunities for the CACFP community. Individuals who registered for Farm to CACFP Week received a sample menu featuring ways to incorporate root vegetables into CACFP meals. Additional resources developed for the week included:Promotional Resources: The "I Root for Local" cards, a themed social media image and a "Farm to Basket" coloring page gave providers and organizations creative ways to show their support for local foods and share their involvement throughout the week.Food Storage and Preparation Videos: NCA produced five new videos focused on storing and handling fresh ingredients.CACFP-Friendly Recipes: NCA adapted five recipes from the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR), featuring native and local ingredients. Each recipe was adapted to meet CACFP standards, helping operators incorporate the dishes into their menus.Local Food Sourcing Resources: NCA created a resource on sourcing local foods and a guide to help providers communicate with farmers and ask the right questions when building local partnerships.Resources for Farmers and Producers: A companion resource introduced farmers and producers to CACFP and explained opportunities to connect with child and adult care programs.As interest in Farm to CACFP continues to grow, NCA remains committed to supporting meaningful connections between local agriculture and the CACFP community. By sharing practical resources, educational opportunities and ideas for incorporating local foods, the Association hopes to make it easier for providers to bring fresh, locally sourced ingredients to the table.To explore Farm to CACFP Week resources and learn more about incorporating local foods into CACFP menus, visit cacfp/farm-to-cacfp-week.Since 1986, the National CACFP Association (NCA) has been a leading national organization offering support to thousands within the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) community. Its overarching goal is to ensure nutrition access for families by facilitating access to vital food programs.

Blair Munday

National CACFP Association

+1 512-429-2160

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Farm to CACFP Week Helps Providers Strengthen Connections to Local Agriculture News Provided By National CACFP Association November 13, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Consumer Goods, Education, Food & Beverage Industry, Human Rights



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