“In Dubai, We Want To Build Value Over Time”: Giorgio Torelli On Visionary's Strategy

Giorgio Torelli Ceo Real Estate

Giorgio Torelli Ceo Visionary Investment Holding

Visionary targets luxury homes and industrial sites in the UAE, with Luminova Holiday Homes managing selected properties.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- From joint ventures with experienced developers to managing a share of the properties through Luminova Holiday Homes, the holding company is targeting high-end residential projects and new industrial developments.Dubai - For Giorgio Torelli, it starts with finding the right projects and staying close to them. Visionary Investment Holding is looking at the UAE market with a strategy that combines mid-to-high-end and luxury residential development, new industrial sites and property management.The investment programme announced by the holding company envisages USD 550 million in the UAE: USD 50 million planned for 2026 and a further USD 500 million for 2027. The company has clarified that part of this amount consists of capital commitments, rather than funds already fully paid in. Meanwhile, the acquisition of Luminova Real Estate and Luminova Holiday Homes has brought consultancy and management capabilities into the group.Torelli describes a strategy built around joint ventures: Visionary would invest capital in individual projects, while Luminova would help select them, follow their early stages and, for some properties, take on management.“Selection comes first”At what stage is the investment plan today?“We are finalising agreements with a management operator in connection with obtaining authorisation for a financial services licence from the DFSA. At the same time, we are assessing developers with whom we could form joint ventures and enter the market at competitive prices. Capital appreciation is a central element of the strategy. Initial discussions with construction companies are under way.”With an investment plan of this scale, it is easy to focus on the headline figure. Where do you start in practical terms?“We start by selecting projects and partners. We are assessing developers for potential joint ventures, and we want to enter the market on competitive terms. It is important for us to identify opportunities at an early stage, when we can carefully assess the project and its potential.”Which property segments will you focus on?“We will focus on the residential and industrial segments. In residential, we are targeting the mid-to-high-end and luxury markets; in industrial, we are looking at developing new sites.”Why combine residential and industrial real estate?“They are two different areas, but both can offer development opportunities in the UAE. In residential, we are looking at the high-end market and areas that are evolving. In industrial, we are considering projects that meet practical needs in logistics, warehousing and manufacturing.”The value of entering at an early stageYou have mentioned competitive purchase terms. What do you look for when assessing a project at an early stage?“We aim to enter projects at an early stage and negotiate competitive purchase terms. This may create scope for capital appreciation over time. In selecting projects, we also assess location, the developer's quality, expected demand and the project's economic viability.”Which areas are you interested in for residential projects?“For high-end and luxury residential projects, we are particularly interested in new or developing areas where projects are expected to take around three years to build. We want to assess opportunities where entering at an early stage may offer potential for appreciation over time.”So you are not looking only at established neighbourhoods?“New areas and areas under development are important to us as well. We follow projects closely and assess where the growth of an area and the quality of a development could create value over time.”The corridor towards OmanHave you identified a geographic focus for industrial development?“We are interested in areas along the corridor towards Oman that are already served by transport infrastructure. Their location could offer a logistical advantage and, in the longer term, help diversify trade routes in the event of disruption in the Strait of Hormuz.”What types of industrial sites are you considering?“We are considering sites for logistics, warehousing and manufacturing in areas connected to key transport infrastructure.”What are you looking for in developers with whom you might form a joint venture?“We are open to joint ventures with developers that already have projects ready and approved. We will assess the developer's financial strength and track record, including at least ten years of completed projects, its record of on-time delivery and the quality of its construction. As Italians, precision and quality are fundamental to us.”From development to managementWhat role will Luminova Real Estate play in the strategy?“Luminova will select projects and follow them through the early stages of development. Visionary Investment Holding will invest capital directly in individual transactions; specialist staff will then handle sales and, where applicable, property management.”What about properties acquired directly by the holding company?“After investing capital to acquire properties, we will entrust some of them to Luminova Holiday Homes for management, with the aim of maximising returns.”What would entrusting some properties to Luminova Holiday Homes mean in practice?The strategy, Torelli explains, is to combine property acquisition with the management of part of the portfolio. This would allow the company to remain involved with the assets after purchase and seek to enhance their value through management.How will you monitor project progress and keep investors informed?“We will report to investors quarterly. An in-house engineer at Visionary with real estate expertise will directly monitor construction progress and flag any delays. Timelines will be tracked against the agreed programme; our contracts with construction companies will provide for penalties in the event of delays.”The next stepWhat is the next concrete step?“The next step will be to conclude an agreement with a developer and establish a joint venture.”For now, the strategy is taking shape: the holding company is assessing developers, projects and locations as it works to move from announcements to its first transactions. The agreements and projects selected will show how the plan translates into market activity and what operational role Luminova will play at each stage.

Giorgio Torelli Visionary

Luminova Real Estate

+971 4 580 7435

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“In Dubai, we want to build value over time”: Giorgio Torelli on Visionary's strategy News Provided By Visionary Investment holding November 13, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management



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