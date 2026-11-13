UP: Three Notorious Criminals Arrested After Police Encounters In Bahraich, Mathura

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Nov 13 (IANS) Police arrested three notorious criminals following separate encounters in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich and Mathura districts. Two of the accused sustained bullet injuries in retaliatory police firing and were admitted to hospitals for treatment.

In Bahraich, history-sheeter Babbu was shot in his right leg during retaliatory police firing late on Thursday night in Payagpur. He was subsequently arrested by the police team.

The accused, a resident of Babya village, has more than two dozen criminal cases registered against him at various police stations in Bahraich and other districts.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vishwajeet Srivastava said the police received information from an informer about a suspicious person allegedly planning to commit theft or sell stolen goods near the railway underpass culvert in Payagpur.

Acting on the information, a police team reached the spot and cordoned off the area. However, Babbu, who had taken cover behind the railway tracks, opened fire at the police personnel.

The police retaliated in self-defence, during which the accused sustained a bullet injury to his right leg and was subsequently apprehended.

An illegal.315-bore pistol, an empty cartridge case, two live cartridges, gold and silver jewellery, and Rs 14,500 in cash were recovered from his possession.

According to the police, Babbu has more than 25 criminal cases registered against him in Lucknow, Faizabad, Gonda and other districts. He has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, in Mathura, a joint team comprising personnel from Jait police station, the SWAT team and the surveillance unit arrested two alleged robbers following an encounter on Wednesday night. One of the accused, identified as Jagdish alias Kale, sustained a bullet injury to his right leg during retaliatory firing and was hospitalised.

According to CO Sadar Varun Singh, on November 10, two unidentified motorcycle-borne criminals allegedly snatched purses from two women travelling in an auto-rickshaw and an e-rickshaw near Radhakund Road (Chhatikara) and Maghera Temple (Ral).

Following the incidents, two separate cases were registered at Jait police station, and police launched a search for the suspects with the help of CCTV footage.

The CO said that around 10.30 p.m. on November 12, police received information that the two suspects were roaming on the Radhakund-Govardhan Road and planning another crime.

Acting on the tip-off, police set up a cordon and began checking vehicles near Nagla Pisawa turn, ahead of Maharishi School on the Govardhan-Ral Road.

When the police attempted to stop two men riding a motorcycle without a number plate, the suspects allegedly opened fire at the team with the intention of killing them.

In the retaliatory firing, Jagdish alias Kale (27) sustained a bullet injury to his leg. Both suspects were subsequently apprehended. The second accused was identified as Ram Kishan (34).

Police said Jagdish has 14 criminal cases registered against him, while Ram Kishan has three. The recovery from their possession included Rs 11,500 in cash, two stolen mobile phones, two ATM cards, two Aadhaar cards, a motorcycle without a number plate, a pistol and cartridges.