'Is This The Bangladesh You Wanted?' Sheikh Hasina Flags Rising Violence, Influence Of Extremists Since 2024 (IANS Exclusive)

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed grave concern over rising violence, economic hardship and the growing influence of extremist groups in Bangladesh, questioning whether developments over the past two years had fulfilled the expectations that prompted the younger generation to join the 2024 uprising.

In a rare audio interview with IANS, Hasina raised a series of questions to the younger generation, asking whether the movement had brought the changes they had sought, particularly in terms of personal security, employment opportunities and the freedom to question those in power.

“The younger generation is our future. I want to ask those young people a few simple questions. Is this the Bangladesh you wanted? Is this the future you imagined when you took to the streets? Do you feel safe today? Are your mothers and sisters safe? Are you finding jobs and opportunities? Can you freely criticise those in power without fear? Look at what has happened to our country over the past two years. Look at the violence, the economic hardship, the growing influence of extremist groups and the suffering of ordinary people. Is this really the change you were promised?” the former PM said.

“I know that many students joined the movement with genuine emotion. I have no complaint against those young people who sincerely believed they were doing something good for their country. But their emotions and aspirations were exploited,” she stated.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Hasina recalled remarks made by the previous interim government's chief advisor, Muhammad Yunus, at the Clinton Global Initiative in the US, where he described the 2024 uprising in Bangladesh as“meticulously designed” and spoke about those behind it.

The former PM said that those remarks raised questions about the circumstances surrounding the movement and who ultimately benefited from it.

Hasina, however, said she did not blame the students, whom she believed had been "emotionally misled".

“Remember what Muhammad Yunus himself said at the Clinton Global Initiative. He described the movement as meticulously designed and spoke about the people behind it. Those words, in my view, raise questions about how the movement developed and who ultimately benefited from it. I do not blame the students who were emotionally misled,” Hasina told IANS.

“Young people have every right to demand change, question their government and protest peacefully. But they also deserve to know the truth about what happened. I hope they will speak openly about their experiences and examine the actions of everyone who claims to represent them. They should be free to reach their own conclusions without fear or pressure,” she added.

Hasina stressed that the younger generation had an equal stake in Bangladesh's future, saying,“I want them to inherit a country where they can think freely, live safely and build their future with dignity. That is what I have worked for throughout my life, and that remains my hope for them.”