India Hit Record Low, Lose First Three Wickets Without A Run For First Time In Odis

MENAFN - IANS) Tauranga, Nov 13 (IANS) India hit a record low in ODI cricket against New Zealand as Matt Henry ran through the Indian top-order with a breathtaking first over during the fourth ODI of the ongoing series at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui here on Friday.

Evoking the previous memories against India's top-order, Henry put India 0/3 in the first over of the 334-run chase as he dismissed the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and stand-in captain Shreyas Iyer for ducks.

This marked the first instance of India losing their first three wickets in ODI cricket without a run on the board. This was just the fifth instance of a team losing their first three wickets without a score as India are the fourth-ever team to suffer this. Previously, Pakistan (twice), Bangladesh and Australia were inflicted with similar blows in the format.

Henry, who famously put India in all sorts during the ODI World Cup 2019 semifinal with his three wickets in the powerplay, bowled a brilliant first over and got the prized scalps as he got the ball moving and troubled the Indian batters.

Rohit was dismissed on the first ball of the chase as the former skipper was squared up with extra bounce and seam movement and poked it behind for Finn Allen to grab it at first slip.

Kohli was welcomed with a jaffa of a ball that seamed away before he was bowled on the fourth ball he faced. This one nipped back and stayed low from a good length as Kohli was castled with the ball sneaking between his bat and pads.

Shreyas, who marked his ODI captaincy debut in place of Shubman Gill, was pinned back by an in-seamer to be dismissed for a golden duck. The umpire remained unmoved initially but Henry got his man on review as the ball was hitting the stumps with three reds.

This marked a jaw-dropping first over, with calls of it being the greatest-ever first over getting louder.

This was just the second instance that India lost both Rohit and Kohli for ducks in an ODI match. The only previous time it happened was against Sri Lanka in Dambulla in 2010.

Meanwhile, Rohit has also become the seventh Indian batter to be dismissed for a duck on the first ball of an ODI innings. The list features former captain 2003 World Cup captain Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag getting dismissed on first ball of an inning three times.

It also includes Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, Kris Srikkanth and Manoj Prabhakar apart from the newly-joined Rohit.

India were asked to chase a daunting 334 after Kiwi opener Will Young put up a strong 125 from 108 balls with 14 fours and four sixes. Tim Seifert made 58 from 48 balls, and although India made a comeback with the ball, the hosts put up a daunting score.