Turkmenistan, DCO Discuss Digital Corridor Linking Central Asia With Europe

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan and the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) have looked at ways to develop a digital corridor between Central Asia and Europe, attracting investment and supporting startups, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry reported on Friday, November 13.

The issues were discussed during an online meeting between representatives of the Ministry of Communications of Turkmenistan and the DCO.

The sides reviewed further steps to expand cooperation, including the establishment of a joint working group, investment attraction, support for startups and development of the Central Asia-Europe digital corridor.

The discussions also covered opportunities for Turkmenistan to apply international experience and standards in digital transformation. Cooperation with DCO member states could contribute to the development of e-government services, the introduction of artificial intelligence and smart technologies, and the expansion of the country's startup ecosystem.

Following the meeting, the Turkmen side invited the DCO to participate in the TurkmenTel 2026 exhibition. In turn, DCO representatives said they would send an official invitation to Turkmenistan to attend the organization's Ministerial Council meeting, scheduled for March 2027 in Islamabad.

For reference, the DCO was established in November 2020 and is headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The organization focuses on promoting an inclusive digital economy, reducing the digital divide, expanding cross-border data exchange and strengthening cybersecurity. Its activities also include initiatives aimed at increasing opportunities for young people, women and entrepreneurs.