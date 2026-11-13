Kyrgyzstan Paves 6.4 Km Of Road Leading To Remote Zardaly Village
To expand the roadway and improve vehicle safety, crews conducted blasting operations along mountain slopes. Reinforced concrete barriers are currently being installed along hazardous sections.
Road construction is being carried out under challenging conditions because of the area's mountainous terrain. Nevertheless, work is continuing in stages to provide local residents with safer and more convenient transport access.
Furthermore, the remaining sections of the road will also be improved according to plan, the ministry said.
Zardaly is a remote mountain village in Batken Region, located approximately 110 kilometers from the district center. Until recently, residents faced significant difficulties accessing transport, electricity, and mobile communications. The mountainous routes were particularly difficult to use during winter, when heavy snowfall could disrupt road access for several months.
Meanwhile, in December 2025, Kyrgyzstan commissioned the 18-kilometer Sary-Talaa–Kyzyl-Tash–Zardaly road, built at a cost of 888.9 million soms (approximately $10.2 million). The project included a 30-meter metal bridge over the Kozheshken River and shortened the route to the village by 26 kilometers.
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