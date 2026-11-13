Tracee Releases Stablecoin Ramp Architecture Guide For Banks And Fintechs

Stablecoin Ramp Architecture, a technical guide by tracee on how stablecoin on-ramps and off-ramps are built.

The ramp is the business: tracee publishes Stablecoin Ramp Architecture, on who holds the money, controls the keys and bears the risk.

Inside the booklet: the components of a ramp, one transaction under four operating models, and the vendor landscape.

How stablecoin on-ramps and off-ramps are built: who holds the money, controls the keys and bears the risk. A technical guide for banks, PSPs and fintechs.

- Bassel Assaad, PhD, Founder of traceePARIS, FRANCE, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- tracee has published Stablecoin Ramp Architecture, a technical guide for banks, payment institutions and fintechs assessing stablecoin conversion services. Written by tracee founder Bassel Assaad, PhD, the booklet follows the movement of money and digital assets through a conversion and identifies the parties responsible at each step. It covers the decisions involved in operating a ramp directly or integrating a service provided by a partner.The guide comes as the EU's MiCA transitional period ended on 1 July 2026. Crypto-asset services in the EU now require MiCA authorisation, or a notification for banks and other already-regulated financial entities, and institutions must decide whether to operate a ramp themselves or work through a partner.A stablecoin on-ramp converts fiat currency, such as euros or US dollars, into stablecoins. Stablecoins are digital tokens designed to track a reference value. A stablecoin off-ramp converts stablecoins into fiat currency for payout. Institutions can use ramps to fund a digital asset account, obtain stablecoins for a payment or convert stablecoin receipts for bank payout.Operating models and custodyA ramp operator acting as principal trades directly with the customer. It can use its own inventory or offset a customer trade with a liquidity provider. An agency broker arranges or executes an order on the customer's behalf, and a trading venue matches orders between participants. A bank or fintech can also embed a ramp provided by a licensed partner, which contracts with the customer and performs the conversion.The booklet follows the same conversion through different operating models. It shows how the funding account, the execution of the trade and the delivery of the proceeds change according to who provides the service. This helps an institution establish which party owes the customer funds and which party is responsible for a refund if a conversion fails.To assess custody, the guide traces who can authorize or block a digital asset transfer at each stage, including when a third-party custodian is involved. For fiat funds, it examines where the money is held, who owns it and how customer balances are recorded. These are separate decisions that affect what the institution needs from its bank, custodian and other providers.Liquidity and settlementA stablecoin transfer can take place outside banking hours. If an off-ramp needs a bank wire or a currency conversion to replenish its payout account, it may need local currency before the proceeds from the stablecoin sale arrive. The guide describes how operators can reserve cash for committed transactions and account for payments in progress when determining how much is available for new payouts.In a worked example, an off-ramp pays out 400,000 USDC a day, about 1.48 million UAE dirhams. The instant payout rail keeps running from the Friday cutoff for US dollar wires to the Monday credit. Covering those three days requires 4.44 million dirhams of the operator's own funds, plus a buffer for a delayed wire. The figures are illustrative.An operational ledger records customer balances, reserved funds and outstanding obligations. Reconciliation checks that record against information from banks, trading counterparties, custodians and the blockchain. When a bank returns a payout, the operator records the return and restores the outstanding amount in the ledger so the payment can be resolved.The booklet also examines how screening and beneficiary checks affect the release of funds. A flagged transaction can lead to a hold and a review before the operator releases the payout. The design assigns responsibility for reviewing the alert, authorizing the next step and recording the decision.Provider evaluationThe guide examines which functions an institution can delegate to banks, custodians, liquidity providers and technology vendors. It covers who controls the instructions that move funds, which records the institution can access for audit and reconciliation, and what data it can export if it changes providers.It also describes how to evaluate a provider by following a conversion from quote to settlement. A test can show how the system handles a delayed transfer, a rejected payout or a trade that only executes in part. The institution can then check whether the records show the correct amount owed and identify who must act to complete or unwind the transaction.Stablecoin Ramp Architecture is available as a PDF on request at traceegroup/reports/stablecoin-ramp-architecture.About traceetracee (Tracee SAS) is an independent consulting firm based in Paris, France, specializing in digital financial infrastructure and applied artificial intelligence. It advises banks, payment institutions and fintechs on strategic decisions and architecture design across stablecoin infrastructure, tokenized products, cross-border payments and applied AI.

Bassel Assaad

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tracee Releases Stablecoin Ramp Architecture Guide for Banks and Fintechs News Provided By tracee November 13, 2026, 07:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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