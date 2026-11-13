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Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives Celebrates Two Years of Family Wonder

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Marking its second anniversary with a series of distinctive island experiences, including an underwater wine ageing experience, the resort celebrates two remarkable years of family hospitality and award-winning recognition.Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives celebrates its second anniversary on 13 November, marking two years of bringing families together through distinctive and immersive island experiences, underwater discovery and memorable moments shared across generations. Under the theme 'Two Years of Family Wonder', the resort will mark the occasion with a series of specially curated activities inspired by its connection to the ocean, its natural surroundings and its continued commitment to creating meaningful moments for families.In just two years since opening in November 2024, the resort has earned notable recognition across the regional travel and hospitality industry, securing several prestigious accolades for its approach to family hospitality. These include Best Resorts for Families at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026, Best Family Resort at the Travel Trade Maldives Awards 2026 and Best Family Friendly Hotel in the Maldives by Little Steps Asia 2025. This growing collection of industry recognition reflects the resort's distinctive underwater-inspired setting, thoughtfully designed family accommodation and extensive range of experiences for guests of all ages.“From the outset, our vision for Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives has been to create an immersive destination where families can come together, discover new experiences and make lasting memories. Every aspect of the resort, from its distinctive underwater-inspired setting and thoughtfully designed accommodation to its diverse recreational and dining experiences, has been shaped around the needs and interests of families travelling together. To have this vision recognised through leading regional travel and hospitality awards within just two years of opening is a significant achievement for our team. As we celebrate our second anniversary, we remain committed to evolving our family offering and creating even more opportunities for parents and children to connect, explore and experience the Maldives together,” said Jorge Fernandez, Cluster General Manager of Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives and Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives.A significant highlight of the anniversary programme is a distinctive underwater wine ageing experience, bringing together the art of winemaking and the unique marine environment of the Maldives. In collaboration with the resort's Best Dives team, guests will be invited to witness the preparation, sealing and placement of selected wine bottles beneath the ocean. The bottles will remain submerged for a minimum of two months, with guests having the opportunity to reserve their bottles for collection on a future visit. The initiative adds an unexpected dimension to the anniversary celebrations, connecting the occasion with the island's remarkable underwater surroundings.The celebrations will also feature a selection of activities that reflect the resort's connection to nature and its family-focused spirit. Guests can take part in a sandcastle carving activity along the shoreline, while a tree planting ceremony will further mark the occasion, with each tree symbolising growth, togetherness and a shared commitment to the island's natural environment.As Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives enters its third year, the anniversary celebrates not only the experiences and achievements that have shaped its journey so far, but also the continued ambition to create distinctive island experiences where families can discover, connect and make memories together.

Shivanka Nawarathne

Lagoon Assets Pvt Ltd

+971 50 110 4635

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Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives Celebrates Two Years of Family Wonder News Provided By Lagoon Assets Pvt Ltd November 13, 2026, 07:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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