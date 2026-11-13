Delhi Govt Declares November 16 as Public Holiday for Chhath Puja

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): The Delhi government has declared November 16, Monday, as a public holiday on account of Pratihar Shashthi or Surya Shashthi (Chhath Puja). According to a notification issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) on November 9, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi has declared a holiday in all government offices, autonomous bodies and public sector undertakings under the Delhi government.

The Directorate of Education has also issued a circular on November 13, directing all government schools, government-aided schools and recognised private schools in Delhi to observe a holiday on November 16 on account of Chhath Puja. The circular was issued for information and necessary action following the notification received from the General Administration Department. It was issued with the approval of the Director of Education.

Earlier this week, the Delhi High Court and courts subordinate announced that it will remain closed on November 16, 2026, after the day was declared a holiday on account of Chhath Puja. The High Court issued a notification on Wednesday declaring Monday, November 16, as a holiday for the High Court as well as courts subordinate to it. Instead of the holiday, the High Court has declared the third Saturday, November 21, 2026, as a court sitting day. The second Saturday, December 12, 2026, has also been declared a court sitting day for courts subordinate to the High Court.

All cases listed before the Delhi High Court and subordinate courts on November 16 will now be taken up on Tuesday, November 17, in addition to matters already listed for that date, the notification said. Reacting to the development, Delhi Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra (Law & Justice) said in a post that there would now also be a holiday on November 16 at the Delhi High Court and other relevant courts for Chhath Puja.“Hail Chhathi Maiya,” Mishra said. The notification was issued by Registrar General Reetesh Singh by order of the Court. (ANI)