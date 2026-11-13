Shashi Tharoor Slams Centre Over Visa Denials At Bharat Summit 2026

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday criticised the Centre alleging that 115 of the 315 speakers cleared by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for the Bharat Summit 2026 were reportedly denied entry into India or had their visas cancelled, allegedly on the instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), questioning the legal basis for the decision.

In a post on X, Tharoor described the development as a "disappointing footnote" to the summit proceedings and expressed concern over the government's decision to prevent the speakers from attending the event.

Tharoor also attended the opening day of the Bharat Summit in Hyderabad, where experts from around 70 countries have gathered for discussions on the emerging global order, India's strategic response, cooperative federalism and electoral integrity.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Gurdeep Singh Sappal criticised the BJP and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for their criticism of the summit, alleging that both parties were attempting to undermine the event. Sappal emphasised that the summit was not merely a Congress party programme but an initiative of the Telangana government.

Delegates and representatives from more than 70 countries arrived in Hyderabad on Friday to participate in the Bharat Summit 2026, being held on November 13 and 14 at HITEX.