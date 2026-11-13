'Half Very Comical': Pat Cummins Clears The Air Over Heated Exchange With Wife Becky (WATCH)

Australia Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins has cleared the air on a viral video wherein his wife Becky was seen having an animated chat with him amid the ongoing controversy around Usman Khawaja's revelations regarding the 2018 Sandpapergate scandal in his newly released autobiography, Sabr.

Pat Cummins addressed the press conference in Sydney on Friday, November 13, where he denied Khawaja's fresh allegations of widespread knowledge within the Australian camp about the 2018 Cape Town ball-tampering plot, calling his former national teammate and opener's claims 'complete and utter nonsense.'

On the eve of his press conference, Cummins was seen walking with his wife, Becky, where cameras captured a brief and animated exchange between the two, a clip that quickly went viral on social media and sparked widespread speculation of a disagreement between the couple.

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'It's Half Very Comical'

Speaking at the press conference, one of the reporters asked Pat Cummins about the viral clip and whether he and his wife had been arguing. Laughing off the suggestion, Australia Test and ODI captain clarified that the moment had been completely misread online, stating that media attention surrounding his family was 'half ridiculous.'

“It's half very comical. Becky wears her heart on her sleeve. And half ridiculous. We are here talking about something that was dealt with eight-and-a-half years ago,” Cummins said.

“Now, I am walking my daughter in her nappies on the front (of my house) and I have got cameras chasing me and my family. For me that's a bit ridiculous," he added.

"We weren't having a spat. Becky was very frustrated, animated, and really not happy with Usman."

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Pat Cummins has been put under immense scrutiny following Usman Khawaja's fresh allegations regarding the Sandpapergate scandal in the 2018 Cape Town Test, which rocked the cricketing world and led to 12-month bans for then-captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner, alongside a nine-month suspension for opener Cameron Bancroft.

Cummins was part of the Australian bowling attack, which consisted of Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, and Josh Hazlewood, when Cameron Bancroft was caught on broadcast cameras using sandpaper to alter the condition of the ball during the third Test against South Africa.

'Becky Was Really Unhappy with Usman'

Further speaking on the viral video of him and his wife Becky's heated exchange, Pat Cummins revealed that the animated discussion was actually sparked by her frustration over Usman Khawaja's recent remarks, rather than any personal disagreement between the two of them.

“But, while we are on the topic, because we think it was funny, we weren't having a spat,” Cummins added.

“Becky was very frustrated and animated and really unhappy with Usman," he added.

The press conference took place ahead of Australia's ODI series opener against England at Optus Stadium in Perth on Friday. Pat Cummins was rested from the ODI series as part of his workload management ahead of the two-match Test series against New Zealand, starting on December 9.

Pat Cummins' dismissal of Usman Khawaja's allegations regarding the 2018 Sandpapergate scandal has drawn criticism from David Warner, who accused Cummins of throwing Khawaja 'under the bus'.

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