Groom Flies To Wedding By Helicopter To Fulfil Grandmother's 18-Year-Old Wish In Uttar Pradesh (WATCH)

A groom from Meerut chose an unusual route to his wedding in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district. Hira Rana arrived by helicopter, and the choice had little to do with style. It was a promise kept to his grandmother, who had wanted to see her grandson come to his wedding this way for close to 18 years.

Rana's wedding procession travelled from Meerut to Dehra village by air. When the chopper came down at the venue, a crowd of villagers and onlookers gathered around it, and the wedding turned into an event the whole area took note of.

The wish had stayed with Rana over the years, and he decided to act on it once his own wedding date was fixed. The flight covered the distance from Meerut to Dehra, bringing him to the ceremony and giving his grandmother the moment she had waited so long to witness.

उत्तर प्रदेश के हापुड़ में एक अनोखी शादी चर्चा का विषय बनी हुई है। धौलाना क्षेत्र के गांव देहरा में मेरठ के रहने वाले दूल्हे हीरा राणा अपनी बारात लेकर हेलीकॉप्टर से पहुंचे। दूल्हे को हेलीकॉप्टर से उतरता देख गांव में लोगों की भीड़ जुट गई।दरअसल, हीरा राणा की दादी का 18 साल पुराना... twitter/dxOGAnvLf0

- AajTak (@aajtak) November 13, 2026

The helicopter did not leave after dropping him off. Once the wedding rituals were completed, Rana and his bride boarded the same chopper and flew out together.

Word of the arrival spread through the village quickly, and the groom's decision drew attention for reasons beyond the spectacle. The story that travelled with the helicopter was the one people kept repeating, that a man had arranged all of this to keep a promise made to his grandmother.

The event has since been discussed widely, with the arrival and departure by air becoming the detail most people remember about the wedding.