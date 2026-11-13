Why Is UAMY Stock Tumbling Nearly 7% Overnight Today?



United States Antimony missed Q3 earnings and revenue estimates despite 68% growth in antimony sales volumes.

U.S. Antimony scrapped its 2026 revenue outlook amid falling prices, DLA delays and slower smelter expansion. The company now forecasts 1.68 million to 1.81 million pounds in antimony sales this year.

United States Antimony Corp. (UAMY) stock fell nearly 7% overnight after the company missed third-quarter earnings and revenue estimates and scrapped its 2026 revenue outlook. Stronger antimony sales failed to offset concerns over falling metal prices and delays in government shipments.

United States Antimony stock has declined for the past six months.

United States Antimony Misses Q3 Earnings And Revenue Estimates

United States Antimony reported a Q3 loss of $0.06 per share, wider than the consensus estimate of a $0.02 loss, according to Fiscal. Revenue reached $10.1 million, falling short of analysts' expectations of $16.7 million, although it increased 16% year-on-year (YoY.

Despite missing revenue estimates, U.S. Antimony sold more antimony in Q3, with sales rising 68% year-over-year to 468,842 pounds. The increase was driven by deliveries to the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), which received about 162,000 pounds of antimony ingots, generating $5.1 million in revenue. Industrial sales, excluding government orders, totaled approximately 306,500 pounds.

Gross profit more than doubled to $4.3 million, while the gross margin expanded to 42% from 23%. However, UAMY's net loss widened to $9.5 million.

Why UAMY Withdrew Its 2026 Revenue Outlook

U.S. Antimony scrapped its earlier full-year 2026 revenue guidance, citing declining antimony prices, delays in government shipment approvals and slower-than-expected production growth at its expanded Thompson Falls smelter.

“We're depending upon DLA approvals at various steps. So ultimately, the timing -- cycle time is not in our control, although both parties are working great to -- very nicely together to increase that,” said CFO Shawn Winkler during the earnings call.

“I want to hit on guidance per our press release, we are changing methodologies. Previously, we had guidance of $60 million to $75 million of revenue. We need to move that to volume. Obviously, revenue is impacted by both our speed of deliveries but also overall market prices, which we cannot control.”

Instead, the company has introduced volume-based guidance, seeing annual antimony sales of 1.68 million to 1.81 million pounds. This is about 24% growth at the midpoint compared with the 1.41 million pounds sold in 2025.

UAMY Stock: Retail View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained 'neutral'.

A user said,“China and maybe Russia manipulating global prices..And do you have any doubt that they are purposely trying to hurt UAMY?? do you think China is not aware of UAMY and their importance to the United States military? That will soon end.”

Another user said,“Without price floors this is what every American critical mineral / rare earth company is going to face...production rises, but China pushes prices down like they have for 50 years.”

UAMY stock has crashed 42% year-to-date.

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