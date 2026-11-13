Indian Railways: Why Train Seats And Berths Are Mostly Blue? Interesting Facts You Should Know

Have you ever wondered why the seats and berths in most of the coaches of Indian Railways are painted blue? Let us look into the reasons and learn some interesting facts about railway coaches.

The use of colour psychology tells us that colours can influence our feelings and emotions. Blue is associated with feelings of calmness, steadiness and reliability. Blue is often associated with nature such as the sky and sea. As train journeys can often be very long, the colours of the coach should be pleasing to the eye. This made blue a perfect option.

Many thousands of people use the railway coaches every day. When sitting down, storing luggage and eating snacks, dust and minor stains will be left on the seats. This means that if they are dark blue, it won't be obvious that there are stains on them unlike with lighter colours. However, it will still need to be cleaned regularly.

Long train journeys in India can take longer than 15-30hrs. This means that passengers will be sat in the same coach for a long time. This means that the colours around them, lighting and seating can impact how their journey goes. Blue is mostly gentle on the eye which creates a calming feeling within the coach. Having a nice atmosphere is very important especially if the train is busy.

The seats on the railways are constantly being used. This means that due to movement of passengers, pressure and dust the appearance can change quickly. This means that the railways need to choose durable fabrics and colours. Blue is a good option. Keeping the seats clean and changing the fabric when needed is an important part of maintenance within the railways. The colour of the seat will depend on how durable it is, quality of fabric and cost.

Not all coaches within Indian Railways have blue seats. Mostly traditional ICF coaches have blue seats. However, modern LHB coaches and new-gen trains such as Vande Bharat have different coloured seats. The design of the seats will depend on what type of train it is, what class it is and what features the coach has. Different coloured fabrics can also be seen on AC coaches. Therefore there are many factors to consider when choosing the colour of the seats on the railways.