EY-Numeum Top 250 French Software Publishers: Quadient Climbs Three Places, Ranks Third Among Horizontal Software Publishers

Paris

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections, today announced it has climbed to 14th place in the EY and Numeum Top 250 French Software Publishers ranking, while retaining 3rd place among horizontal software publishers.

Quadient climbed three places compared with 2025 in a sector undergoing significant transformation. According to the EY and Numeum study, the French software publishing market, excluding video games, grew 5.2% in 2025, while horizontal software publishers recorded 11% growth. Artificial intelligence (AI) is accelerating this shift: redefining usage, software models and business expectations, and opening new opportunities for players able to combine innovation, business expertise and reliability.

The study highlights the accelerating integration of AI into software offerings, with 80% of publishers surveyed reporting that they have integrated generative AI features into their solutions, and 51% already in production. Quadient is part of this momentum, embedding AI at the core of its financial automation and customer communications solutions. In June, Quadient enhanced its finance automation offering with a new AI-powered cash management dashboard that brings together accounts payable and accounts receivable to improve operational efficiency and working capital management.

At the end of July, annual recurring revenue (ARR) for Quadient's Digital business reached €264 million, up 12.9% on an annualized organic basis. EBITDA for the business grew 17% organically, representing a 1.3-point margin improvement. At Quadient level, free cash flow amounted to €34 million for the first half of the year.

In France, Quadient is strengthening its position in the rollout of e-invoicing. As of the end of October 2026, Quadient's platform processed e-invoices for more than 1.05 million entities (SIRETs), representing 15.6% of all SIRETs in France. More than 4 million invoices have already been processed.

“Our rise in the Top 250 highlights the growing strength of our Digital business and underscores the relevance of our strategy. The double-digit growth of our ARR, accelerating order intake and our expanding role in the rollout of e-invoicing in France reflects both the growing demand for Quadient solutions and the opportunities ahead,” said Geoffrey Godet, CEO of Quadient.“Our priority is clear: to make Digital our largest business in terms of revenue and EBITDA by 2030, while pursuing targeted investment and financial discipline.”

This trajectory is further supported by recognition from independent analysts. This year, Quadient was named a Leader by IDC in its worldwide assessments of customer communications management (CCM) and accounts receivable automation software (cash optimization, DSO, collections and credit management). Quadient was also named a Leader in QKS Group's SPARK MatrixTM: Accounts Payable Automation 2026 report.

For more information, see the 2026 EY-Numeum Top 250 French Software Publishers report (French only): .

About Quadient

Quadient designs and builds human-centered, AI-driven automation solutions for business communications. Our software empowers hundreds of thousands of customers to create, deliver, and manage world-class communications with speed and ease. From financial automation and customer communications to mail and parcel management, Quadient reduces friction and waste so customers can focus on growth and customer connections. Quadient is listed on Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and CAC Technology indexes. Make room for the remarkable at .

Contacts

Quadient

Kadra Ziani

+33 (0)1 86 52 82 20

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Quatrième Jour

Antoine Billon

+33 (0)1 42 23 44 51

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PR Top250 2026 EN Final