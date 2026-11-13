Yoga India Foundation Offers Yoga Teacher Training In Rishikesh With Emotional Blockage® Treatment

best Yoga Teacher Training in India

The Rishikesh-based school adds an emotional awareness component to its 200-hour and 300-hour teacher training, drawing on traditional yogic philosophy

RISHIKESH, UTTARAKHAND, INDIA, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Yoga India Foundation, a yoga school in Rishikesh, has launched a teacher training program that focuses on emotional blockages and how yogic traditional methods deal with them. The program is offered at 200-hour and 300-hour levels at the school's Rishikesh campus. Situated on the banks of the Ganges, Rishikesh is a town popular as the center of yoga education.

There has been a surge in the global interest on yoga as a means to wellbeing which in turn has made prospective students research the best yoga teacher training in India before finalizing on a school. Rishikesh is one of the most popular destinations and schools in Rishikesh differ in lineage, curriculum, class size, and approach to teaching. Yoga India Foundation states that apart from emotional awareness, their other point of differentiation from other schools which only focus on postures is that they train students how to work with emotions through tools like mindfulness practices..

Understanding Emotional Blockages in Yogic Philosophy

In yogic philosophy, an emotional blockage refers to unresolved emotional patterns that are said to remain in the mind and body and to influence behaviour, stress responses and relationships. Classical texts describe these patterns through concepts such as samskaras, which are mental impressions formed by past experience, and granthis, which are described as energetic knots. The term is traditional and popular, not a clinical diagnosis, and yoga practices are not a substitute for medical or psychological care.

200-Hour Yoga Teacher Training in Rishikesh

The 200-hour yoga teacher training in India is the initial level for the professional certification. International registries like Yoga Alliance recognize 200 hours as the beginning level of yoga teacher training. At the Yoga India Foundation, the 200 hour program includes asana alignment and sequencing, basic pranayama and meditation, anatomy and physiology, yoga philosophy and teaching methodology. The emotional awareness aspect of the program introduces participants to observing sensations, breath and thoughts during practice to identify where emotion and tension exist in the body.

300-Hour Yoga Teacher Training in Rishikesh

This advance 300-hour yoga teacher training in India is for those who have completed the foundational course and want to enhance their knowledge. The Yoga Alliance considers a 200-hour and a 300-hour course to make up the 500-hour level. The school states that its advanced level adds the study of meditation and pranayama, as well as the study of other classical texts like the Yoga Sutras and Bhagavad Gita, and the philosophy of yoga. It also incorporates aspects of teaching to emotional awareness.

“Many people come to teacher training expecting to learn the asanas (postures) and how to design sequencing, and along the way, they encounter their own habits of thoughts and emotions,”“A teacher who understands their emotional patterns is more skilled in holding space for their students. We present emotional awareness practices as tools for self-awareness, and we suggest anyone who has emotional instability, depression and other mental-related issues, to consult qualified professionals.”.”

Factors to Consider When Choosing a Program

Education professionals in the yoga field commonly suggest that prospective students compare several points before enrolling. These include the qualifications and experience of the lead teachers, the structure of the daily schedule, the balance between practice and theory, class size, accommodation and the recognition the certificate carries with international registries. Reading course outlines in full and asking schools about their approach to philosophy and teaching methodology can help students choose a program suited to their goals.

Who the Program Is For

The training is open to beginners and experienced practitioners who wish to deepen their practice or qualify as yoga teachers. Students from India and other countries attend courses in Rishikesh, where instruction is delivered in English. Participants complete daily classes in asana, pranayama, meditation, philosophy and teaching practice during their stay.

About Yoga India Foundation

Yoga India Foundation is a yoga school in Rishikesh, India, that offers yoga teacher training and related courses grounded in traditional Indian yoga. Further information about the school and its programs is available at .

Jesica Evans

Gyan organic

+91 94103 82099

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