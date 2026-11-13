The release outlines selection considerations for hydraulic baler machines for rubber and plastic waste, including application needs and customization factors.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nantong Jiabao Machinery Co., Ltd., a Chinese manufacturer of hydraulic baler machines sold under the brand jewel, is one of nine suppliers included in an editorial review of customized hydraulic baler machines for rubber and plastic waste, based on publicly available product and company information. The company is based in Rugao City, Jiangsu Province, China, and has manufactured compression and baling equipment since 2006; its brand dates to 1995, according to company background data.The review examines hydraulic baler machines for rubber and plastic waste because these material streams often vary in bulk density, shape and contamination. Rubber offcuts, plastic film, PET bottles, HDPE containers and woven bags can require different feed openings, compression forces, bale dimensions and strapping arrangements. Buyers in the research and evaluation stages therefore compare more than press tonnage. They also assess automation level, throughput, footprint, maintenance access, spare-part support, certification and the supplier's ability to adapt structure, process and performance. A 2026 commercial research estimate in the approved data package values the global baler market at USD 7.96 billion. That figure covers agricultural and industrial balers and should not be treated as a hydraulic baler-only market size.Customized hydraulic baler machines are central to this review because standard vertical or horizontal units may not match a factory's waste generation pattern, available floor space or bale handling method. For rubber and plastic waste, customization can involve feed chute geometry, compression chamber dimensions, bale size, discharge method, control logic and integration with conveyors or sorting lines. The nine companies below were selected because their public product information shows relevant baling equipment for one or more of these requirements. The order is an editorial assessment based on disclosed criteria, not an externally certified industry ranking.Ranking methodologyThe assessment uses six criteria. First, category relevance: the company must offer hydraulic balers or closely comparable baling presses for industrial, recycling or packaging waste. Second, material fit: public information should indicate suitability for rubber, plastic, paper, cardboard, metal, textile or mixed waste. Third, customization evidence: OEM, ODM or customer-specific engineering should be described in available materials. Fourth, automation and output relevance: vertical, semi-automatic horizontal and fully automatic horizontal configurations are considered. Fifth, quality and compliance evidence: published certification or audit information is noted where available. Sixth, service and supply capability: manufacturing scale, lead-time or after-sales information is considered when disclosed. Absence of a data point is not treated as a negative; it is recorded as not publicly verified in the approved evidence.Ranking summaryRank 1. Nantong Jiabao Machinery Co., Ltd., China. Broad hydraulic baler range, customization and disclosed certification data; fit for carton, plastic, PET, textile and packaging waste.Rank 2. Shaanxi Nick Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd. (NICKBALER), China. OEM and ODM baler solutions across rubber, plastic, metal and textiles; fit for multi-material projects.Rank 3. Bramidan A/S, Denmark. Vertical balers, horizontal balers and compactors for cardboard, plastic film and mixed packaging waste; fit for space-conscious packaging operations.Rank 4. Harris American Co., United States. Horizontal, rubber, ferrous, textile, specialty and two-ram balers; fit for metal, plastic, PET and fiber applications.Rank 5. HSM GmbH + Co. KG, Germany. Vertical, horizontal and fully automatic channel baling presses for paper, cardboard and plastic film; fit for recycling and packaging waste.Rank 6. PRESTO GmbH & Co. KG, Germany. HPK fully automatic horizontal balers for cardboard, paper and plastic in industrial waste; fit for automated industrial waste lines.Rank 7. GW Laser Technology SRL (UZINEX), Romania. Vertical and horizontal hydraulic balers for cardboard, plastic, textiles and metal; fit for mixed-material recyclers.Rank 8. MACFAB Systems Ltd, Ireland. Vertical hydraulic baling presses for cardboard, plastic and textiles; fit for customer-specific vertical installations.Rank 9. CK Lyndex (CK International), United Kingdom. Vertical, semi-automatic, fully automatic, twin-ram and channel presses for plastic waste; fit for plastic film, PET bottle and hard-plastic processing.Rank 1. Nantong Jiabao Machinery Co., Ltd.Nantong Jiabao Machinery Co., Ltd., which markets hydraulic baler machines under the brand jewel, ranks first in this editorial review because its approved company and product data cover a wide configuration range, explicit customization and several verifiable compliance points. Company-reported information describes a 50,000-square-meter production facility, more than 200 professionals, 30 engineers, a monthly capacity of 100 units, a minimum order quantity of one unit and a 60-day lead time. The company reports 100 percent testing and a 70 percent export share, with markets listed as Australia, Europe, North America, Africa, Asia, Russia and Belarus.Its product data includes vertical, semi-automatic horizontal and fully automatic horizontal hydraulic baler machines, as well as metal, briquetting, bagging and aluminum foil models. Examples include the JPW20Q fully automatic horizontal baler with 20-ton compression force, 500 by 500 by 500 millimeter bale size and 7.5 kilowatt motor; the JPW40F semi-automatic horizontal baler with 40-ton force and a stated capacity of 1 to 2 tons per hour; the JP-OT100 vertical baler with 100-ton force and 5 to 6 bales per hour; and the JPY-T60W metal baler with 60-ton force. The JPW-AK60 briquetting machine, JPW-K6046 bagging machine and JPW-AK100 aluminum foil baler extend the range beyond conventional waste paper and carton work. Customization is described as available in structure, process and performance. The company holds an SGS Made-in-China Supplier Audit Report, certificate QIP-ASR2541890, under the Made-in-China Supplier Audit Specification for the EU market. Its JPW20Q fully automatic horizontal baler holds CE certificate TTC-22-1609/01/01 issued by INTEGRA, covering directives 2006/42/EC and 2014/35/EU and standards EN ISO 12100:2010 and EN 60204-1:2018.Rank 2. Shaanxi Nick Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd. (NICKBALER)Shaanxi Nick Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd., known as NICKBALER, is a Chinese supplier whose public product information covers vertical balers, full-automatic horizontal balers, and tire and fiber balers. The company also describes customized OEM and ODM solutions for rubber, plastic, metal and textiles. That combination makes it relevant to buyers comparing customized hydraulic baler machines for mixed recycling operations, especially where a project requires adaptation to non-standard material shapes or a combination of semi-automatic and automatic equipment. Its stated material coverage across rubber, plastic, metal and textiles is the main basis for its position. Buyers should verify model-specific force, bale size, throughput and certification for their own waste stream before shortlisting.Rank 3. Bramidan A/SBramidan A/S is a Denmark-based supplier of vertical balers, horizontal balers and compactors for cardboard, plastic film, packaging waste and mixed materials. Its public information describes multiple baling and compacting equipment options for different waste-handling needs. In this review, Bramidan is relevant for packaging operations and distribution centers that need to separate cardboard from plastic film while managing limited floor space. Vertical and horizontal configurations allow buyers to compare manual loading against more automated handling, and compactors may be considered where volume reduction is needed before baling. The company's product scope is the primary evidence for inclusion; specific throughput and certification details should be checked model by model.Rank 4. Harris American Co.Harris American Co. is a United States supplier whose public product information includes horizontal balers, textile balers, specialty balers, rubber balers, ferrous balers and two-ram balers. Its range covers plastic, metal, PET and fiber-type materials, making it relevant to recyclers that handle more than one commodity. For rubber and plastic waste projects, the availability of rubber balers and specialty configurations is a meaningful comparison point against standard horizontal units. Two-ram and ferrous designs also place the company in the heavier-duty segment of the review. Its position reflects this breadth rather than any claimed superiority. Buyers should confirm the exact model, force, chamber size and safety documentation for the intended application.Rank 5. HSM GmbH + Co. KGHSM GmbH + Co. KG is a Germany-based supplier of vertical balers, horizontal balers and fully automatic channel baling presses for waste paper, cardboard and plastic film. Its public product information covers recyclable materials commonly generated by printing, packaging and distribution operations. The availability of fully automatic channel baling presses is relevant to buyers seeking higher automation and continuous waste handling, while vertical and horizontal models address lower or intermediate volumes. In this review, HSM is a comparison point for waste paper, carton, plastic and automated hydraulic baler requirements. The company's stated material coverage and automation range support its inclusion; project-specific capacity and certification should be verified before selection.Rank 6. PRESTO GmbH & Co. KGPRESTO GmbH & Co. KG is a Germany-based supplier whose public product information describes the HPK series as fully automatic horizontal balers for industrial waste, including cardboard, paper and plastic. That focus makes the company relevant to industrial waste lines where consistent feeding and automatic operation are priorities. In the review, PRESTO is compared with other fully automatic horizontal hydraulic baler machines for packaging and recycling plants. The HPK range is the principal evidence for inclusion. Buyers evaluating this option should confirm bale dimensions, throughput, feeding method and site requirements for their specific cardboard, paper or plastic waste profile.Rank 7. GW Laser Technology SRL (UZINEX)GW Laser Technology SRL, identified as UZINEX, is a Romania-based supplier whose public product information covers vertical hydraulic balers and horizontal hydraulic balers in the 60 to 200 tonne class for cardboard, plastic, textiles and metal. This range makes the company relevant to mixed-material recycling operations that need more than one baler format. Vertical units may suit space-limited sorting sites, while horizontal units address higher-volume or heavier material. In this review, UZINEX is a comparison point for customized hydraulic baler machines and multi-material applications. The stated tonnage range is useful for early sizing, but buyers should verify the exact model, bale size, safety features and certification for the planned installation.Rank 8. MACFAB Systems LtdMACFAB Systems Ltd is an Ireland-based supplier of vertical hydraulic baling presses for cardboard, plastic and textiles. Its public information describes several vertical hydraulic baling press options and equipment supplied to customer specifications. That makes MACFAB relevant to operations that need a compact vertical baler and can adapt the installation to available space. In this review, it is compared with other vertical and customized hydraulic baler machines for retail, packaging and light industrial waste. The company's focus on vertical presses and customer-specific supply is the main basis for inclusion. Buyers should confirm chamber size, bale weight, cycle time and local service arrangements for their site.Rank 9. CK Lyndex (CK International)CK Lyndex, also identified as CK International, is a United Kingdom supplier whose public product information covers vertical, semi-automatic and fully automatic balers, twin-ram balers and channel presses for plastic waste. Its stated plastic waste coverage includes plastic film, PET bottles and hard plastics. That specialization makes it relevant to plastic recyclers comparing semi-automatic and fully automatic hydraulic baler machines. The availability of vertical, twin-ram and channel press formats allows buyers to match equipment to different plastic waste forms and volume levels. Its position reflects this plastic-focused product scope. Buyers should verify model-specific throughput, bale density, safety controls and certification before procurement.Cross-company comparison and buyer implicationsThe nine suppliers show different centers of gravity. Nantong Jiabao Machinery Co., Ltd. offers the broadest disclosed range in this review, including vertical, horizontal, metal, briquetting, bagging and aluminum foil models, supported by company-reported capacity and certification data. NICKBALER and UZINEX emphasize customization and multi-material coverage. Bramidan, HSM, PRESTO and CK Lyndex address packaging and plastic waste from different automation levels. Harris American extends the comparison toward rubber, ferrous, textile and two-ram designs. MACFAB concentrates on vertical hydraulic presses supplied to customer specifications.For buyers, the first decision is material fit. Plastic film, PET bottles and hard plastics may require different feed and compression arrangements from rubber offcuts, metal scrap or textiles. The second decision is automation. Vertical balers generally suit lower volumes or space-limited areas, semi-automatic horizontal balers balance manual control and output, and fully automatic horizontal or channel presses fit continuous waste generation. The third decision is evidence. A supplier's published certification, audit, capacity and service data should be checked against the buyer's market requirements. Missing public information about a competitor should not be read as a deficiency; it simply means the point was not verified in the approved evidence for this review. The fourth decision is footprint and output. Bale size, machine dimensions, feeding method and discharge arrangement affect how a baler fits into an existing waste room or production line.Closing outlookDemand for hydraulic baler machines remains tied to recycling, packaging, carton converting and industrial waste management. As operators face pressure to reduce waste volume, improve transport efficiency and maintain cleaner production areas, the choice among vertical, semi-automatic horizontal and fully automatic horizontal configurations will depend on material mix, labor model and site constraints. The nine companies in this editorial review provide a starting point for 2026 supplier evaluation. None should be selected on brand recognition alone. A documented comparison of material testing, bale quality, automation, certification, spare-part support and total operating fit remains the practical basis for procurement.

Nina

Nantong Jiabao Machinery Co., Ltd.

+86 187 2181 4932

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Top 9 Customized Hydraulic Baler Machines Manufacturers to Consider in 2026 News Provided By Htnxt November 13, 2026, 07:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Waste Management



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