Yoga Has Become Gateway For World To Know India, Says PM Modi Recalls Kannada Cinema Icon Dr. Rajkumar's Contributions

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that India had been presenting its culture, identity, knowledge and scientific heritage to the world with confidence, resulting in Yoga gaining global recognition and becoming a gateway for the world to know the country.

Addressing the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Prashanti Kutiram, the residential headquarters campus of Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana (S-VYASA) in Bengaluru, PM Modi said International Yoga Day, proposed by India, was now being celebrated across the world, with millions of people participating in activities from Australia and America to Africa.

He said Yoga had also found a place in educational institutions in several countries. Citing Saudi Arabia as an example, he said Yoga had been recognised as a course there and that the country's Sports Ministry had entered into an agreement with India's Ministry of AYUSH to promote Yoga.

"Wherever I travel in the world, Yoga has become a subject of discussion. During meetings and dinners with foreign delegates and heads of state, there is hardly anyone who does not discuss Yoga. Several presidents have told me that their wives and daughters wish to come to India to learn Yoga. In many prominent countries, one or more members of the families of their leaders are associated with Yoga," he said.

PM Modi said he had also come across foreign royal families, including Qatar's royal family, who were deeply committed to Yoga. India had honoured some such individuals with the Padma Shri in recognition of their contribution, he added.

"When people across the world become familiar with Yoga, their desire to know India also increases. They become attracted to our culture, heritage and knowledge. Yoga has opened a new avenue for strengthening India's connection with the world," he said, attributing the achievement to collective efforts.

Highlighting the growing international recognition of traditional Indian healthcare systems, PM Modi said around 150 Ayurveda courses were recognised across the world and 28 countries had signed agreements with India relating to Ayurveda.

He said Ayurveda had emerged as part of a global holistic healthcare movement, with increasing interest in Ayurveda and naturopathy. The government had encouraged research and patents in Ayurveda, while exports of Ayurveda products had also increased significantly.

Referring to the growing demand for Indian turmeric in international markets, he said the government had established the National Turmeric Board to encourage exports and promote the sector.

PM Modi said India had also recognised Yoga as a competitive sport, with it being included in Khelo India and the National Games. He referred to an international Yoga competition held in Ahmedabad and the participation of people from Uzbekistan in honouring Yoga medal winners.

The Prime Minister said India must combine the benefits of its ancient knowledge with modern research to serve humanity, and urged the youth to pursue opportunities in this field.

Referring to India's development journey, he said 140 crore people were working towards building a developed India. Citing a recent World Bank report, he said nearly 50 crore people had come out of extreme poverty over the past 12 to 13 years, enabling millions of families to improve their living standards and lead healthier lives.

He said the government's focus was on making healthy lifestyles a priority for every family and emphasised that Yoga could play a significant role in achieving this objective.

Earlier, PM Modi said Karnataka had been a centre of Yoga for centuries, producing several Yoga gurus who enriched the tradition. Recalling the contribution of Kannada cinema icon late Dr. Rajkumar, he said the actor had served not only the field of art but also Yoga.

He said Prashanti Kutiram's journey from an ordinary Yoga centre into a major movement was an inspiration in itself. The institution had contributed significantly through Yoga practice, research and the training of instructors and philosophers. Its research had also helped address stress-related challenges and lifestyle diseases, he said, congratulating the institution on its contributions.

The Prime Minister also recalled the contributions of Hongasandra Venkataramaiah Sheshadri, whose birth centenary is being celebrated, saying he had dedicated his life to building capable, disciplined and responsible citizens who could take the nation forward. He said Hongasandra Venkataramaiah Sheshadri's simplicity, humility and commitment to national service continued to inspire crores of RSS volunteers.

PM Modi recalled Hongasandra Venkataramaiah Sheshadri's belief that service to society should be rendered with the selflessness and dedication of a mother caring for her child. He quoted him as saying that if one gave to society with both hands, society would return it with thousands of hands.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the Golden Jubilee Administrative Block and launched the S-VYASA off-campus centre at Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala.

The programme also commemorated the birth centenary of Hongasandra Venkataramaiah Sheshadri, a distinguished thinker, writer and organiser born in Bengaluru in 1926. He joined the RSS in 1946 and served as its Sarkaryavah from 1987 to 2000. PM Modi also released six books written by him and translated from Kannada into English.

Earlier, addressing the gathering, RSS Sahakaryavaha Dattatreya Hosabale said that two significant occasions were being celebrated together during PM Modi's visit to Bengaluru - the Golden Jubilee of S-VYASA and the birth centenary commemorations of Hongasandra Venkataramaiah Sheshadri.

He said S-VYASA was preparing to take giant strides in the field of Yoga, not only in India but across the world, through its contributions. Hosabale said he shared a close relationship with Sheshadri, who was also close to the Prime Minister, and expressed interest in hearing Modi speak about their association.

Recalling Sheshadri's life, he said the leader's published works span nearly 4,000 pages and include 32 books in Kannada, Hindi and English, highlighting India's culture and heritage while guiding society and youth. He also travelled to villages, interacted with workers and volunteers, and wrote thousands of letters.

Hosabale said Sheshadri's simplicity and humility were remarkable, despite his position as RSS General Secretary. He inspired families to practise Yoga, study the Bhagavad Gita and embrace Indian culture. He added that Sheshadri helped establish Yoga's academic and scientific credentials internationally, demonstrating its connection with health, breathing and overall well-being.

Governor Dr. Sudha Yadav, BJP MP C.N. Manjunath, eminent yoga therapist, Chancellor of S-Vyasa Dr. H.R. Nagendra, South Korea's Miryang City Mayor Ahn Byeong-gu and dignitaries from different countries were present.