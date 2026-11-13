Airline Firms Flag Email Delays Amid Microsoft Outage

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) Indian airline firms issued advisories on Friday as a global Microsoft service disruption hit email support services with reporting impact and said operations and communication channels remain unaffected.

Taking to the social media platform X, IndiGo said its email support services are currently impacted due to the global Microsoft service disruption and it may not be able to receive emails.

"All other support channels remain available. For any urgent assistance, please reach out to 6E Skai through our website or mobile app. We regret the inconvenience and appreciate your patience and understanding," IndiGo said in a post on X.

Similarly, Akasa Air flagged delays in its email support services due to the disruption.

"Due to a global Microsoft service disruption, our email support services are currently experiencing delays, and we may be unable to receive your emails," Akasa Air said. It asked passengers to contact its 24/7 Akasa Care Centre at +91 9606 112131 or reach out through social media channels for immediate assistance.

Meanwhile, Air India said it is closely monitoring the ongoing Microsoft outage, but its flight operations remain unaffected and there is currently no impact on any of its communication channels.

"To ensure seamless support, we have temporarily rerouted our emails so that every message continues to reach us without interruption, and we are responding to all emails within our usual 24-hour timeline," Air India added.

It said all channels are functioning as expected, including voice, AI, social media and customer notifications.

"We remain fully committed to supporting you at every step and will continue to keep a close watch on the situation," the airline added.

Apart from that, SpiceJet has cancelled four flights from Dubai airport after ground handling company Dnata suspended check-in services over unpaid dues on Thursday.

According to a report by NDTV Profit, only two SpiceJet flights were allowed to take off from the airport. The airline owes Dnata more than 14 million UAE dirhams, it added.