'Unique Symbol Of Rich Cultural Tradition': Union Ministers, Lok Sabha Speaker Extend Chhath Greetings

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) Several senior leaders, including Union Ministers, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Nitin Nabin, on Friday, wished citizens on 'Nahay Khay', the first day of the Chhath Puja festival, describing the festivities as an "unique symbol of rich cultural tradition".

In a post on 'X', Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Chhath Puja festival is rooted in people's faith.

"Heartfelt wishes to everyone, especially those observing the Chhath fast, for Nahay-Khay. May Chhathi Maiya continue to shower her blessings on all," he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh termed the festival as a celebration of popular faith, purity and unwavering devotion.

"This great festival is a unique symbol of our rich spiritual and cultural traditions. Heartfelt wishes to all citizens of the country for the great festival of Chhath. I bow in humble reverence to all those observing the fast," he said on 'X'.

Extending greetings to citizens, Nitin Gadkari said: "Heartfelt greetings to everyone on the start of the four-day grand festival of Chhath Puja, a celebration of popular faith and Sun worship, beginning today with the sacred ritual of Nahay Khay. May Surya Dev's blessings be upon everyone."

Greeting citizens, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla described Chhath Puja as a great festival of "faith, tradition and gratitude towards nature".

"Dedicated to the worship of Surya Dev and the veneration of Chhathi Maiya, this festival conveys a message of devotion, self-discipline, purity and dedication," Birla wrote on 'X', adding each of the festival's traditions underscores the importance of discipline, patience and spiritual purity in life.

"This festival also inspires us to protect nature, cherish our families and uphold mutual cooperation and goodwill in society," he added.

Praying for happiness, peace, good health and prosperity for all citizens, the Lok Sabha Speaker said: "May this sacred festival further strengthen goodwill, mutual cooperation and a spirit of public welfare in society. May our collective faith and positive resolve form the foundation for the nation's progress, public welfare and the building of a prosperous India."

BJP chief Nitin Nabin, who performed rituals by taking a holy dip in the River Ganga on 'Nahay Khay', also greeted citizens, saying, "Heartfelt best wishes to all devotees and worshippers observing the first ritual of the great festival of faith, Chhath, 'Nahay-Khay'."

"This great festival is an unparalleled example of the values of cleanliness, purity, discipline and togetherness, reflecting our profound reverence for 'Surya Dev' and nature. May Chhathi Maiya grant all devotees the strength to persevere in their spiritual practice and continue to shower her grace upon every family," he said on 'X'.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also wished citizens, while mentioning about the arrangements made in the national Capital for devotees celebrating the four-day festival.

"This year, the Chhath festival in Delhi will be even grander. Beautiful Chhath ghats stretching 11 kilometres have been prepared along both banks of the Munak Canal, so that you can all worship Chhathi Maiya with complete devotion and comfort," she said on 'X'.

The Delhi CM added: "We pray to Chhathi Maiya that her blessings remain upon every family and that every home is filled with happiness, peace and prosperity."