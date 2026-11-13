Diwali Property Registrations In Mumbai Hit 4-Year High At 3,683

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) Mumbai recorded 3,683 property registrations during the 11 days of the Diwali period this year, which is higher by 0.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) compared to 3,668 registrations in the corresponding period last year, a report said on Friday.

As per analysis by Knight Frank, revenue collections rose at a faster pace, up 13 per cent annually to Rs 384 crore.

Both registrations and revenue collections recorded their highest levels for the corresponding Diwali period in the last four years, it added.

The market has remained steady since October, when the city recorded 12,690 property registrations, up 9 per cent YoY.

In addition, registrations rose 7 per cent annually to 1,32,040 units, between January and October in 2026, against an already elevated base.

The sustained growth in registrations points to stable underlying housing demand, with homebuyer activity continuing through the festive season.

“Mumbai's residential market has maintained a steady pace of activity through the festive season. The marginal increase in Diwali-period registrations indicates that transaction volumes have remained broadly stable, with a 13 per cent rise in revenue collections points to a higher value of transactions being registered,” said Shishir Baijal, International Partner, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India.

“The continued growth in registrations during the first 10 months of the year also reflects sustained homebuyer interest. This performance highlights the depth of demand in Mumbai's housing market and its ability to maintain momentum through key periods of the year,” Baijal added.

Mumbai recorded 3,419 property registrations during Shraddh 2026, a period traditionally considered inauspicious for property purchases, followed by 4,680 registrations during Navratri.

Moreover, registrations remained active through both periods, pointing to continued homebuyer activity ahead of Diwali, the report noted.

-IANS

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