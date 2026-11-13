Delhi Minister Sirsa Accuses AAP Of Putting 'Dead Fish' In Yamuna Amid Chhath Puja Festivities

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, on Friday, alleged that the Aam Aam Party (AAP) leaders are involved in putting "dead fish" into the Yamuna River in the national capital, calling it a "great sin" in view of the ongoing Chhath Puja festivities.

In a self-made video posted on 'X', Sirsa accused AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and his party leaders of stooping "extremely low" for politics.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party - under the leadership of Rekha Gupta - achieved a milestone by cleaning 60 per cent of the Yamuna River. Now that a cruise service is operating on the river, they are clearly distressed," he claimed.

Sirsa said that videos are being posted where "dead fish are being brought from the market and dumped into the river".

"Chhath Puja is set to take place here; devotees will arrive to offer 'arghya' (oblations) to Chhathi Maiya. Therefore, what greater sin could there be than dumping dead fish into the water?" he said.

Addressing the residents of Delhi, the Minister asked: "Have you ever seen white fish in the Yamuna? If there were no white fish earlier, where did these dead ones suddenly appear from?"

"The Aam Aadmi Party has stooped to an incredible low, driven by a single motive: they are desperate because their own 10 years of incompetence are being exposed," he remarked.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa further claimed that AAP cannot tolerate that "60 per cent of the garbage in Delhi has been cleared, 60 per cent of the Yamuna has been cleaned, and pollution levels have begun to drop".

"Delhi has experienced its cleanest days in a decade; the month of October has been the cleanest in 10 years, with the average AQI being the lowest in a decade, and the days following Diwali have remained remarkably clear and open," he added.

Referring to the DDMA's restrictions on performing Chhath Puja rituals at the Yamuna riverbank during the previous AAP regime, the Delhi Minister said: "How could anyone stoop so low as to show no regard for the sacred days observed by the women performing these rituals? This is the same Aam Aadmi Party that once put up signs threatening to file FIRs against anyone attempting to perform Chhath Puja at the Yamuna - and they actually did file FIRs against those who tried to celebrate the festival."

According to Sirsa, AAP workers are good, and it is the party leaders who are involved in such acts.

"The workers of the Aam Aadmi Party are not like this; they are good people who would never get involved in such activities. It is the AAP leaders who are the problematic ones. I want to tell the Aam Aadmi Party workers, when your leaders commit such a 'sin,' stop them," he said.

He further appealed, saying, "Many people from the Purvanchal region are also involved in this - please, do not engage in such acts."