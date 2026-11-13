Autech Parking Solutions Rebrands To Expand Its Global Presence In Automated Parking

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Autech Parking Solutions, a South Korean provider of automated parking systems formerly known as Autech-Otis Parking Systems, has rebranded as part of its efforts to strengthen its position in the global parking solutions market.

Founded in 1978, the company brings nearly five decades of experience in the automated parking industry. To date, Autech Parking Solutions has delivered over 150,000 parking spaces across more than 2,000 project sites, building an extensive track record in South Korea's automated parking maintenance sector. The company also supplies automated parking systems to international clients in Israel, Vietnam, India, Indonesia, and China.

Building on its experience in domestic and international markets, Autech Parking Solutions focuses on providing customized parking systems designed to accommodate challenging and non-standard spaces.

Its product portfolio includes palletless fork-type and comb-type conveyor systems, which transfer vehicles without the need for pallets, as well as its XY (chess-type) parking system, designed to make efficient use of available space. These solutions can serve as alternatives for buildings with unconventional structural layouts or sites with significant space constraints.

The company also offers acoustic solutions designed to reduce noise and vibration in automated parking facilities, helping improve comfort in residential buildings. In addition, it provides EV charging systems that can be integrated into automated parking infrastructure.

As part of its ongoing development of parking automation technologies, Autech Parking Solutions is currently piloting a robotic parking system in South Korea.

For more information about Autech Parking Solutions, please visit .

Overseas Business Division

AUTECH PARKING SOLUTIONS CO

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Autech Parking Solutions Rebrands to Expand Its Global Presence in Automated Parking News Provided By JISIKPLUS November 13, 2026, 07:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.