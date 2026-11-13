UQPAY secures Visa Associate Membership in Australia, supporting its plans to expand card-issuing capabilities.

The milestone supports UQPAY's plans to expand card-issuing capabilities in Australia, building on its existing account and cross-border payment services.

- Dr. Jack Li, Founder and CEO of UQPAY Group

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- UQPAY Secures Visa Associate Membership in Australia

UQPAY has secured Visa Associate Membership in Australia, marking an important milestone in its collaboration with Visa and expansion across Asia-Pacific. The approval provides a foundation for extending its card-issuing capabilities in Australia, complementing existing financial services and supporting the evolving needs of businesses operating across borders.

As a major financial and commercial market with a well-established regulatory framework, Australia plays a key role in UQPAY's regional strategy. This milestone represents further progress in the company's development of financial infrastructure connected to international card schemes, creating new opportunities to build on its established local account services.

Connecting Account Services with Card Payments

UQPAY currently offers Unified Money Account (UMA) services in Australia, enabling businesses to manage funds across multiple currencies. For companies operating internationally, effective multi-currency fund management goes beyond holding balances. It also involves currency conversion, supplier payments, and day-to-day expenses, often requiring different methods depending on the transaction and recipient.

Building on its existing account, foreign exchange, and cross-border transfer services, UQPAY plans to introduce additional card payment functionality in Australia. While UMA supports multi-currency fund management and international transfers facilitate business payments, cards would provide another option for spending at participating merchants. Together, these offerings aim to give companies greater flexibility in managing funds and meeting operational needs.

By connecting account-based payment services and card-issuing capabilities, UQPAY aims to deliver a more comprehensive, integrated payment offering that brings financial management and business spending closer together. The development and availability of new services will remain subject to applicable regulatory requirements, Visa rules, and necessary approvals, with further details to be announced through official channels.

Supporting Regional Growth Through Strong Governance

UQPAY continues to invest in corporate governance, regulatory compliance, risk management, and system security. As the company expands its presence across Asia-Pacific, these priorities will remain central to product development and daily operations, supporting sustainable regional growth.

"Australia is an important market in our Asia-Pacific strategy. Securing Visa Associate Membership further strengthens the foundation for our collaboration with Visa in Australia. We will continue to enhance connectivity across regional payment networks and develop stronger infrastructure to support businesses operating across borders," said Dr. Jack Li, Founder and CEO of UQPAY Group.

Looking ahead, UQPAY will focus on connecting its global account, foreign exchange, and international transfer services with planned card payment capabilities. This approach aims to bring fund management and business spending closer together, supporting companies operating across Asia-Pacific and global markets.



About UQPAY

UQPAY Group is a global fintech group headquartered in Singapore, focused on building borderless payment infrastructure for the next generation of the digital economy. Its business ecosystem spans full-stack digital payments, Payment Software-as-a-Service, and fintech venture building. Leveraging its global financial and payment licensing footprint, as well as direct financial infrastructure connectivity with leading international banks and global card schemes, UQPAY provides businesses with efficient, compliant, programmable, and scalable global payment services, helping clients connect with global markets, manage cross-border funds, and unlock growth potential in the digital economy.

Mono Xie

UQPAY

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