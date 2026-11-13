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Exploring Industry Developments, Manufacturing Capabilities, and Product Trends in China's Storage Cabinet Sector

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dongguan, Guangdong, China, November 13, 2026--China's storage cabinet manufacturing industry continues to evolve as international demand grows for functional, customizable and space-efficient furniture. From residential storage and modular furniture to commercial display systems and metal office cabinets, manufacturers are expanding their product portfolios to meet the changing requirements of importers, distributors, retailers and private-label brands.As buyers increasingly seek suppliers capable of integrating different materials, manufacturing processes and customization services, selecting the right production partner has become an important part of international sourcing. Product quality, manufacturing capabilities, export experience, material selection and OEM/ODM services are among the factors shaping supplier evaluations.Against this background, this editorial overview introduces five reputable storage cabinet manufacturers in China in 2026: Dongguan Yuxin Smart Home Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Chaoneng New Materials Technology Co., Ltd., Luoyang Huadu Furniture Group Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Fame Industry Co., Ltd. and Guangzhou Guangfei. Each company brings a different manufacturing focus, covering panel furniture, metal storage systems, bathroom and kitchen cabinets, and commercial display solutions.1. Dongguan Yuxin Smart Home Co., Ltd.(YUXIN SMART LIVING )Dongguan Yuxin Smart Home Co., Ltd. is a cross-border furniture manufacturer and supplier based in Qiaotou Town, Dongguan, Guangdong Province, China. Its manufacturing portfolio covers panel furniture, smart hardware furniture, multi-material composite furniture and precision sheet-metal enclosures for commercial and residential energy storage applications.The company was established as a legal entity in 2021, while its group's furniture research, production and export activities date back to 2009, representing 17 years of manufacturing experience as of 2026. It operates two business entities under unified founder management, supporting its furniture production and international supply operations.In terms of manufacturing infrastructure, the company reports a total building area of 22,000 square meters, together with an additional 9,000 square meters of factory premises. Its workforce exceeds 300 employees, including an R&D team of 20 members. Reported annual production capacity reaches 300,000 sets, while monthly export capacity is approximately 50 to 80 containers. Standard production lead times are generally 45 to 60 days.The company's compliance portfolio includes amfori BSCI social compliance certification, with Grade A in nine performance areas and validity through February 2027, as well as FSC Chain of Custody certification under certificate number ESTS-COC-242008, valid until January 30, 2029. Its stated product compliance coverage includes US CARB P2 and TSCA Title VI, together with EU ENF, REACH and GPSR requirements. These records provide an important foundation for its export-oriented furniture operations.In product development, Yuxin offers several types of Storage Cabinets for Home and commercial environments. Its product range includes a multi-size storage cabinet series measuring 800 × 400 × 1,800 mm, available in cold-rolled steel, particle board or MDF; a glass-door display cabinet measuring 900 × 400 × 1,800 mm, combining tempered glass, MDF and a steel frame with optional LED lighting; a bathroom cabinet measuring 800 × 480 × 850 mm with a moisture-resistant finish; and a two-door wardrobe measuring 1,200 × 550 × 2,000 mm, available with sliding or hinged doors.Beyond these standard configurations, the company supports OEM and ODM customization involving dimensions, colours, door structures and internal storage layouts. Its product development capabilities also extend to metal, glass, plastic, hardware and LED lighting components, enabling the production of Multi-Functional Storage Cabinets and other integrated furniture solutions.Yuxin reports that exports account for approximately 90% of its sales, with major markets including the United States, European Union, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Southeast Asia and Central Asia. The company also states that it is listed as a supplier within the approved supply chains of Amazon, Walmart, JYSK, GAP and Wayfair. Factory visits and audits can be arranged by appointment at its Dongguan facilities.With its combination of panel furniture, metal fabrication, glass integration and customized product development, Dongguan Yuxin Smart Home Co., Ltd. represents a broad-based manufacturing option for buyers seeking a supplier across multiple storage cabinet categories.2. Jiangsu Chaoneng New Materials Technology Co., Ltd.Jiangsu Chaoneng New Materials Technology Co., Ltd. focuses on panel furniture manufacturing, with products designed for residential interiors, global retail brands and e-commerce channels. Its published product portfolio includes wooden cabinets, sideboards, storage furniture and lift desks, alongside collections incorporating metal-frame structures. The company reports that it was founded in 2017 and operates a self-owned manufacturing facility with an approximately 96,000-square-meter building area and around 285 employees. Its manufacturing setup includes four automated production lines, CNC processing, edge banding and vacuum pressing equipment. The company's published information also identifies FSC and CARB P2-related certification, together with OEM and ODM services. Its panel furniture focus makes it relevant to buyers sourcing Modular Storage Cabinets, Living Room Storage Cabinets, TV Cabinets, Sideboards and Storage Cabinets, and other customized residential furniture.3. Luoyang Huadu Furniture Group Co., Ltd.Luoyang Huadu Furniture Group Co., Ltd. is a manufacturer specializing in steel furniture and metal storage systems. Its product portfolio covers Metal Storage Cabinets, filing cabinets, steel lockers, mobile pedestals, shelving systems, metal sideboards and home storage products. The company's supplier profile identifies its manufacturing operations in Luoyang, Henan Province, and reports that its steel furniture business dates back to 1992. Its published production information references automated production lines, large-scale spraying facilities, laser cutting and CNC bending equipment. OEM and ODM customization is also available for different storage requirements. With its emphasis on steel fabrication and office-oriented storage solutions, Huadu is particularly relevant to buyers looking for Office Storage Cabinets, metal lockers, Metal Storage Cabinets and durable storage furniture for commercial environments.4. Hangzhou Fame Industry Co., Ltd.Hangzhou Fame Industry Co., Ltd., operating under the FAME brand, specializes in bathroom furniture and kitchen cabinetry for international retailers, distributors and private-label brands. Its product range includes bathroom vanities, bathroom cabinets, mirror cabinets, kitchen cabinets and complementary bathroom products. According to its published company information, the manufacturer was established in 2009 and operates a 20,000-square-meter production facility with more than 150 employees. Its manufacturing and customization capabilities cover materials such as MDF, PVC, plywood and solid wood, with OEM and ODM services available for different product specifications and market requirements. The company also describes its export business as serving Europe, North America and Australia. This product specialization makes FAME a relevant option for buyers sourcing Bathroom Storage Cabinets, Kitchen Storage Cabinets and customized cabinet solutions for residential and project applications.5. Guangzhou GuangfeiGuangzhou Guangfei focuses on commercial display furniture and retail store fixtures, providing manufacturing and customization solutions for retailers, wholesalers and store design companies. Its published company profile traces its display furniture business back to 1998. Its product portfolio includes glass display cabinets with tempered glass and LED lighting, display tables, portable display stands, display racks, supermarket shelving and checkout counters. The company also describes its production operations as integrating woodworking, metalworking, glass processing and spray finishing, with OEM and ODM services available. This combination of materials and commercial furniture applications makes Guangzhou Guangfei particularly relevant to buyers looking for Display Cabinets, Glass Display Cabinets, Retail Display Cabinets and customized display furniture for jewelry stores, boutiques and other retail environments.Product Trends and Manufacturing Capabilities in the Storage Cabinet IndustryThe storage cabinet market covers a wide range of applications, and manufacturers increasingly differentiate themselves through product specialization, material integration and customization services.For residential applications, demand encompasses Bedroom Storage Cabinets, Living Room Storage Cabinets, Entryway Storage Cabinets, Kitchen Storage Cabinets and Bathroom Storage Cabinets. Products such as Full-Height Storage Cabinets, Freestanding Storage Cabinets and Multi-Functional Storage Cabinets are also important for maximizing usable space in apartments, houses and other living environments.In commercial and institutional settings, Office Storage Cabinets and Metal Storage Cabinets serve different requirements for document organization, equipment storage and workplace management. Meanwhile, Display Cabinets, Glass Display Cabinets and Retail Display Cabinets are widely used in retail stores, showrooms and exhibition-oriented interiors.Material selection is another important consideration. Panel-based furniture offers flexibility in dimensions, finishes and flat-pack packaging, while metal structures provide additional options for strength and functional design. A Cabinet with Metal Frame can combine the appearance of panel furniture with the structural characteristics of steel. Similarly, a Cabinet with Glass Doors can integrate product visibility with enclosed storage.These developments are encouraging manufacturers to expand their OEM and ODM capabilities. Buyers increasingly look for Custom Storage Cabinets that can be adapted to specific dimensions, colours, internal layouts, hardware requirements and destination-market preferences.Outlook for China's Storage Cabinet ManufacturersAs international furniture sourcing continues to evolve, China's storage cabinet manufacturers are expected to maintain an important position in the global supply chain. The combination of established panel furniture production, metal fabrication, glass processing and customized manufacturing provides a foundation for serving a broad range of residential and commercial applications.The five companies introduced in this article represent different segments of the industry rather than identical competitors. Dongguan Yuxin Smart Home Co., Ltd. offers a multi-material and cross-category manufacturing portfolio, while Jiangsu Chaoneng emphasizes panel furniture, Luoyang Huadu focuses on steel storage systems, Hangzhou Fame specializes in bathroom and kitchen cabinetry, and Guangzhou Guangfei concentrates on commercial display furniture.For international buyers, the most suitable supplier will depend on the intended product category, material specifications, order volume, customization requirements and destination-market compliance. Evaluating these factors alongside factory capabilities and supporting documentation can help importers, distributors and private-label brands establish more reliable sourcing relationships in China's evolving storage furniture industry.

Hao Zongyuan

Dongguan Yuxin Smart Home Co., Ltd.

+ +86 158 9967 7657

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Five Reputable Storage Cabinet Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Modern Storage Solutions News Provided By Htnxt November 13, 2026, 07:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Retail



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