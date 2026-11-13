Vibha India Partners With ITDA Utnoor To Strengthen Data-Led Decision-Making In Education

The MoU was signed by the Project Officer, ITDA Utnoor, and Kshitij Nerookar Trustee, Vibha India

The Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Utnoor, and Vibha India have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)

The Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Utnoor, and Vibha India have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen Vidya Viksha.

UTNOOR, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Utnoor, and Vibha India have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen Vidya Viksha, ITDA's initiative for education data management, monitoring and reviews across its schools and hostels. The MoU was signed by the Project Officer, ITDA Utnoor, and Kshitij Nerookar Trustee, Vibha India.Vidya Viksha is ITDA's initiative to strengthen education systems through reliable data for planning, monitoring, regular reviews and decision-making. ITDA Utnoor caters to over 1,122 schools and 40,000 students. The collaboration between ITDA and Vibha will focus on building on the systems already in place and further enhance learning outcomes across schools.Vibha will serve as the Technical Knowledge Partner and work closely with the ITDA team to support in using data to track progress and identify areas that need attention. The work will cover three areas:1. Strengthening data systems: Supporting the ITDA team to improve education data management across schools and hostels.2. Monitoring and reviews: Strengthening regular monitoring processes to help track progress across institutions.3. Data-driven decision-making: Supporting the use of data to inform education planning, follow-up and decisions.The aim is to make education data more useful for teachers, education officials and schools. This would support identifying and prioritizing areas where needs are highest and taking decisions based on those findings so that all children learn.The collaboration took shape during an opportune meeting between the newly appointed Project Officer at ITDA Utnoor and Vibha. The discussion drew on Vibha's globally recognized work in Nagaland state in supporting education data and monitoring for foundational literacy and numeracy initiatives. Recognizing areas of alignment, the two institutions came together once again.“Strong systems are built together. ITDA Utnoor has already laid a solid foundation through Vidya Viksha, and we are glad to support the team's efforts towards more informed, data-driven decisions in education. We thank the ITDA team for their trust and collaboration,” said Veeranarayana Tanneru, Associate Director - Programs.Vibha has already been working with ITDA Utnoor to strengthen foundational English skills among students in Grades 3 to 5 in tribal residential Ashram schools. It covers approximately 134 schools, around 5,000 students and more than 150 teachers. The program aims to improve students' reading, vocabulary and spelling skills.The collaboration builds on this existing partnership and reflects a shared commitment to strengthening education systems so that schools can better respond to students' learning needs.About VibhaVibha believes every child deserves access to quality public education. Instead of helping only a few children, we strengthen the public education system itself so millions of children can succeed. Grassroots organizations bring models that work. Donors and CSR partners fund them in stages. Communities and volunteers add local ownership and skills. Governments scale what works in government institutions. In the United States, we bring the same approach to public schools. Across 35 years, Vibha-supported initiatives have reached 8.8 million children in India, 2.5 million of them in the last year alone. When systems improve, every child benefits.Know more at or write to us at...

Deepak Nanda

Vibha

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Vibha India Partners with ITDA Utnoor to Strengthen Data-Led Decision-Making in Education News Provided By Vibha Inc. November 13, 2026, 07:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, World & Regional



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