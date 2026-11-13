Uzin Utz SE Has Published Its Third-Quarter Financial Results: An Increase In Sales And Stable Earnings Performance Despite Subdued Momentum In The Construction Sector Due To Ongoing Market Headwinds
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Uzin Utz SE
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures
Uzin Utz SE has published its third-quarter financial results: an increase in sales and stable earnings performance despite subdued momentum in the construction sector due to ongoing market headwinds
13.11.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Uzin Utz SE has published its third-quarter financial results: an increase in sales and stable earnings performance despite subdued momentum in the construction sector due to ongoing market headwinds
The focus of the innovation work is on tradespeople: they are the key users of the solutions and, at the same time, key influencers. This practical focus also shapes the continuous further development of the products. In doing so, Uzin Utz combines technical performance with requirements for resource conservation, health and safety at work, and healthy living – for example, through the binder technology used in Uzin FusionTec levelling compounds and thin screeds, or the Pallmann Magic Oil Change parquet oil, which is based on regional, renewable raw materials. The company also develops machinery that simplifies physically demanding and time-consuming work processes.
Together with the Berlin-based robotics start-up, Uzin Utz is driving forward the MalerRoboter and its planned series production. An autonomous parquet sanding robot from Uzin Utz's Pallmann brand is also currently being trialled in schools and sports halls. Thanks to the integration of modern sensor technology and advanced algorithms, it is capable of carrying out sanding work independently on various floor coverings. You can find out more about the Innovation Champions at Forecast for the 2026 financial year Uzin Utz recorded encouraging sales growth in the first nine months of 2026, thereby holding its own in a challenging market environment. The war in Iran and the associated pressures on the construction industry continue to shape market conditions. At the same time, the positive revenue performance under the 'Grow Bigger' strategy underscores the success of the strategic direction. Based on business performance to date and the expectation of continued stable year-on-year revenue growth, the Executive Board confirms its forecast of a slight increase in consolidated revenue for the 2026 financial year (> 2.0 % to 10.0 %). The EBIT forecast has been revised upwards. The current signs that commodity and packaging prices are levelling off, together with savings resulting from targeted strategic management measures, underpin the earnings forecast. For the full year 2026, the group therefore expects EBIT to be on a par with the previous year or to decline slightly. The forecast of a slight decline in the EBIT margin, as published in the 2025 Annual Report, remains unchanged. Uzin Utz remains confident about the future. Its strong market position, clear strategic focus and the high level of commitment shown by its staff provide a solid foundation for continued growth, even in a persistently challenging environment.
The results for the first nine months of fiscal year 2026 are available on the Uzin Utz SE Investor Relations website at UZIN UTZ. YOUR FLOOR. OUR PASSION. UZIN UTZ from Ulm employs roundabout 1,500 people and has a corporate group turnover of 505.1 million euros (2025). It is a leader in developing and manufacturing products and machinery for screeds, floors, tiles and wood flooring. The construction product systems we offer include substrate preparation and floor covering installation as well as surface finishing and cleaning. Our products are developed and manufactured in-house by companies in the group and marketed around the world under the internationally successful UZIN, WOLFF, PALLMANN, arturo, codex and Pajarito brands. For more than 115 years, as a family business, the world of floors has been our vocation. We have been there and continue to be there for the trade, architects and builders. More information at Contact Tanja Peter Head of Communications
Phone: +49 731 4097-4729
Email:... Sandra Spruit-Spanner Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 731 4097-416
Email:... 13.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
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|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Uzin Utz SE
|Dieselstraße 3
|89079 Ulm
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)731 4097-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)731 4097-0
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|DE0007551509
|WKN:
|755150
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900LG4MEW8I54JM22
|EQS News ID:
|2433832
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2433832 13.11.2026 CET/CEST
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