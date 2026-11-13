Uzin Utz SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

Uzin Utz SE has published its third-quarter financial results: an increase in sales and stable earnings performance despite subdued momentum in the construction sector due to ongoing market headwinds

13.11.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Uzin Utz SE has published its third-quarter financial results: an increase in sales and stable earnings performance despite subdued momentum in the construction sector due to ongoing market headwinds

Consolidated sales rose by 9.0 % compared with the previous year (€381.6 million) to €416.0 million

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) amounted to €32.3 million (€31.8 million in the previous year), with an EBIT margin of 7.8 % (8.3 % in the previous year) Uzin Utz is holding its own in a challenging market environment and is consistently pursuing its long-term strategy whilst maintaining stable profitability Ulm, 13 November 2026 – As at 30 September 2026, Uzin Utz generated sales of 416.0 million euros. This exceeded the previous year's sales level by 9.0 % (€381.6 million). EBIT remained stable at €32.3 million (€31.8 million). This represents an increase of 1.6 % compared with the same period last year. Group key figures for the third quarter of 2026 in detail Uzin Utz continued its growth trajectory in the third quarter of 2026 despite the challenging market environment. With a 9.5 % increase in sales compared with the third quarter of 2025, the Uzin Utz Group built on the strong growth of 10.1 % recorded in the same quarter of the previous year (Q3/2025). In the first nine months, the Group achieved organic revenue growth of 9.0 %, thereby remaining within the target range of its 'Grow Bigger' growth strategy. EBIT in the third quarter stood at €11.6 million, slightly above the previous year's level. In the first nine months, EBIT rose by 1.6 % from €31.8 million to €32.3 million. Targeted strategic management measures and consistent cost discipline were key factors in this. The EBIT margin, at 7.8 %, was slightly below the previous year's figure of 8.3 %. Trends in material and staff costs Raw material and packaging prices largely stabilised in the third quarter of 2026 at the high level reached at the end of the first half of the year. This signalled that prices were levelling off at the elevated level resulting from the war in Iran. At 41.8 %, the cost of materials ratio was slightly higher than the figure of 41.3 % recorded in the first half of the year. The ratio of staff costs was reduced slightly to 27.9 %, compared with 28.1 % in the first half of the year. As at 30 September 2026, the Uzin Utz Group employed 1,647 staff (previous year: 1,567). Compared with the figure of 1,644 employees as at 31 July 2026, the number of employees thus increased only slightly. In addition, the Group provided apprenticeships for 45 young people (previous year: 43). New technologies to ease the burden on the skilled trades Despite geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties, Uzin Utz remains committed to its long-term strategic direction. The company is shaping the flooring trade with new solutions and has taken second place in *WirtschaftsWoche*'s ranking of the 100 Innovation Champions for 2026. Around 4,000 companies from Germany were assessed on the basis of their turnover and profit growth, as well as market innovations and research expenditure.

The focus of the innovation work is on tradespeople: they are the key users of the solutions and, at the same time, key influencers. This practical focus also shapes the continuous further development of the products. In doing so, Uzin Utz combines technical performance with requirements for resource conservation, health and safety at work, and healthy living – for example, through the binder technology used in Uzin FusionTec levelling compounds and thin screeds, or the Pallmann Magic Oil Change parquet oil, which is based on regional, renewable raw materials. The company also develops machinery that simplifies physically demanding and time-consuming work processes.

Together with the Berlin-based robotics start-up, Uzin Utz is driving forward the MalerRoboter and its planned series production. An autonomous parquet sanding robot from Uzin Utz's Pallmann brand is also currently being trialled in schools and sports halls. Thanks to the integration of modern sensor technology and advanced algorithms, it is capable of carrying out sanding work independently on various floor coverings. You can find out more about the Innovation Champions at Forecast for the 2026 financial year Uzin Utz recorded encouraging sales growth in the first nine months of 2026, thereby holding its own in a challenging market environment. The war in Iran and the associated pressures on the construction industry continue to shape market conditions. At the same time, the positive revenue performance under the 'Grow Bigger' strategy underscores the success of the strategic direction. Based on business performance to date and the expectation of continued stable year-on-year revenue growth, the Executive Board confirms its forecast of a slight increase in consolidated revenue for the 2026 financial year (> 2.0 % to 10.0 %). The EBIT forecast has been revised upwards. The current signs that commodity and packaging prices are levelling off, together with savings resulting from targeted strategic management measures, underpin the earnings forecast. For the full year 2026, the group therefore expects EBIT to be on a par with the previous year or to decline slightly. The forecast of a slight decline in the EBIT margin, as published in the 2025 Annual Report, remains unchanged. Uzin Utz remains confident about the future. Its strong market position, clear strategic focus and the high level of commitment shown by its staff provide a solid foundation for continued growth, even in a persistently challenging environment.

The results for the first nine months of fiscal year 2026 are available on the Uzin Utz SE Investor Relations website at UZIN UTZ. YOUR FLOOR. OUR PASSION. UZIN UTZ from Ulm employs roundabout 1,500 people and has a corporate group turnover of 505.1 million euros (2025). It is a leader in developing and manufacturing products and machinery for screeds, floors, tiles and wood flooring. The construction product systems we offer include substrate preparation and floor covering installation as well as surface finishing and cleaning. Our products are developed and manufactured in-house by companies in the group and marketed around the world under the internationally successful UZIN, WOLFF, PALLMANN, arturo, codex and Pajarito brands. For more than 115 years, as a family business, the world of floors has been our vocation. We have been there and continue to be there for the trade, architects and builders. More information at Contact Tanja Peter Head of Communications

Phone: +49 731 4097-4729

Email:... Sandra Spruit-Spanner Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 731 4097-416

Email:... 13.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

