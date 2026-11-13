Rasika Dugal On 'Mirzapur' Film: Fans Were Confused As They Expected A New Season

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Actress Rasika Dugal has expressed happiness over the response to Mirzapur: The Movie, saying fans continued to turn up in theatres despite initially being confused about the makers opting for a film instead of a new season of the popular series.

Rasika told IANS that fans would often ask her about the next season, prompting her to clarify that the team had made a film and urge them to watch it in theatres.

“The amount of people who watch it here, there's a lot left in theatres,” Rasika told IANS.

Rasika also spoke about the upcoming extended cut of the movie on Prime Video, saying it offers something extra for fans who have supported the franchise.

“So it's for them, and there's an extended cut for them as well. Whenever we meet the fans, they ask when the next season is coming out. And when the film was going to release, every time anybody would ask me at an airport or somewhere, ki agla season kab aa raha hai? I would say, nahi, nahi, humne film banayi hai, aap please film dekhne ('When is the next season coming out?' I would tell them, 'No, no, we have made a film. Please go and watch the film),” she said.

She went on to share:“And the fans would look a little confused because this had never happened before, right? Ki hum series pe film bana rahe hain. But I'm so glad to know that all of them still came to the theatres. And I'm very sure that they will re-watch it, even if we didn't have an extended cut. But now we have something to offer also.”

“Mirzapur: The Movie” is made under the direction of Gurmmeet Singh, the film has been presented by Amazon MGM Studios, in collaboration with Excel Entertainment.

Jointly backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the project has been co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani.

The film version of the series brought back several familiar faces in their beloved avatar, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Harshita Gaur.

The cast also saw new members like Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan.