England Captain Harry Kane Becomes Most Capped Player in Team History

London [UK], November 13 (ANI): England skipper Harry Kane expressed happiness at achieving the record for most appearances by an English player, saying that it is a feeling he will be proud of forever and thanked all the coaches, players and staff who worked with him over the years.

Ballon d'Or winner and England skipper Kane celebrated his record-breaking 126th appearance for the national side in style, starring in his side's 2-1 win over Croatia in their UEFA Nations League clash at Wembley Stadium on Friday, sealing his side's spot in the quarterfinals. Kane broke Peter Shilton's record to become the most-capped English player ever, with 126 appearances in national colours.

Posting on X, Harry wrote that as a kid he dreamt of playing for his country and now, having played the most games, captained the side and played at World Cups, he feels really proud of his journey. "It's hard to put into words what it means to become England's all-time appearance holder. When I was a kid I always dreamed about representing my nation. To have had the honour of being captain, leading the boys out, representing England at World Cups and now becoming the most capped player... it's what dreams are made of. Thank you to my family, all the staff, coaches and players I've worked with over the years who have helped me reach this point. It's a feeling I'll be proud of forever. Here's to many more appearances wearing this badge," posted Harry.

Croatian skipper and legend Luka Modric presented Harry with a historic ball that holds massive significance in Croatian football history to mark the occasion.

With an assist from Jude Bellingham, Morgan Rogers put the hosts in front in the 24th minute, with the scoreline being 1-0 at the time of half-time. Just near the one-hour mark, Petar Sucic delivered an equaliser for Croatia, keeping the game alive. Five minutes later, Kane gleefully converted a penalty after it was awarded to England with Ivan Smolcic committing a serious challenge on Quansah.