PM Modi Highlights Growing Global Impact of India's Traditional AYUSH

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 13 (ANI): Calling for sharing India's ancient knowledge and modern research with whole of humanity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday highlighted how the country's cultural influence has grown internationally. It has become easier for people to access India's traditional medicine, with the help of the e-AYUSH visa, exports of AYUSH products being increased, and the influence of Yoga is spreading across the world.

"We must share the benefits of our ancient knowledge and modern research with humanity and realize the opportunities associated with it for youth," PM Modi said, while addressing the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Prashanti Kutiram and the Birth Centenary Commemoration of author H. V. Sheshadri.. Talking about Ayurveda based patents being encouraged, PM Modi highlighted how AYUSH products are increasing their exports through the years.

"We have encouraged research related to Ayurveda and Ayurveda-based patents, and today we are seeing the results of that too. Exports of AYUSH and herbal products from India are steadily increasing," PM Modi said. "To this end, the government has launched the e-AYUSH visa facility, making it easier for people coming to India for treatment from abroad. The World Health Organization (WHO)'s Global Traditional Medicine Center has been established in Jamnagar," PM Modi highlighted.

The World Health Organization's Global Tradition medicine Center in Jamnagar also highlights the increasing international collaboration to bring the benefits of Indian traditional medicine world over, showcasing its benefits. "Research and international collaboration in traditional medicine are being promoted," PM Modi said. Similarly, Yoga, yet another taditional practice for the mind and body has recieved international recognition, in part because India has confidently presented its culture, identity, knowledge, and science to the world.

"Over the past 12 years, India has confidently presented its culture, its identity, and its knowledge and science to the world. This is why the whole world now celebrates International Day of Yoga at India's initiative," PM Modi said. "Yoga asanas have also been recognized as a competitive sport in India. Events such as Khelo India and the National Games have also created new opportunities for yoga asanas. These changes are very important for India. They have also opened up opportunities for people involved in yoga to participate in competitive events," PM Modi said.

With the steady increase of exports of AYUSH-based products, research in Ayurveda-based patents has allowed for a flourishing of traditional medicine being even more visible interntaionally. The Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Prashanti Kutiram and the Birth Centenary Commemoration of author H. V. Sheshadri was held at S-VYASA, Prashanti Kutiram, Bengaluru, organised by the S-VYASA Registered Society in memory of Sheshadri. PM Modi is also set to inaugurate the Pink Line of Bengaluru's Namma Metro later today. PM Modi is also set to virtually lay the foundation stone for the proposed Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) plant in Bengaluru.