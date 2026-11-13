Chhath Mahaparv Begins in Raipur with Devotees Preparing Mahadev Ghat

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 13 (ANI): Chhath Mahaparv has begun today, and preparations at Mahadev Ghat in Raipur have reached their final stage. Devotees are cleaning the ghat and making platforms (vedis) for the puja. Chhath Mahaparv is no longer limited to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. It is now celebrated with great faith and enthusiasm in different states across the country. During this festival, women worship Chhathi Maiya and Lord Surya and pray for the happiness and prosperity of their children, the well-being of their families and good health. Women observing the Chhath fast keep a fast without food and water for around 36 hours. Due to its difficult rules and deep faith, this festival is known as Mahaparv. All four days of Chhath Mahaparv have their own traditions and beliefs. The first day begins with Nahay-Khay. On this day, women observing the fast take a bath and eat food while maintaining cleanliness and purity. On the second day, the tradition of Kharna is followed. Women observe a fast throughout the day and eat prasad consisting of jaggery kheer, roti and fruits in the evening. After this, the nearly 36-hour fast without food and water begins. On the third day, Sandhya Arghya is offered. Women and devotees reach the Chhath ghats and offer prayers to the setting Sun. They also pray for the happiness and prosperity of their families. On the fourth and final day, Arghya is offered to the rising Sun. With this, Chhath Mahaparv comes to an end and women observing the fast break their fast. Preparations for Chhath Mahaparv are also in their final stage at Mahadev Ghat in Raipur. The ghat is being cleaned, and devotees are making platforms for the puja. The areas for sitting and performing puja are also being cleaned to ensure the convenience of devotees who will arrive on the third day to offer Arghya to the setting Sun. There is great enthusiasm among devotees at Mahadev Ghat for Chhath Puja. A large number of devotees are expected to visit the ghat in the coming days. (ANI)