Bigg Boss 20: Scout OP Breaks Down In Tears After Love Gill Clash, Shaves Off All His Hair

In the recent promo of Bigg Boss, after an intense argument with Love Gill, the housemates were shocked when Scout OP went bald. The latest promo shows the dramatic scene and raises questions on if the two can mend their broken friendship.

Why Did Scout OP & Love Gill Argue?

The argument reportedly began when Scout OP said something about Love Gill's pants. Love was not happy with what Scout had said about her drawstrings. She questioned his words and told him that just because she gave him his freedom didn't mean he could say anything personal.

Despite Scout trying to talk to her, Love wasn't interested in continuing the conversation. Even Qazi Touqeer questioned Scout's comments.

Bald Look & Emotional Breakdown

In the promo, Scout OP suddenly climbs up the false structure in the garden. Uditi Singh quickly tells him not to do anything stupid. He enters the bathroom and shaves his head completely leaving Love and the rest of the house shocked.

The makers have included the song Bekhayali from Kabir Singh to add some emotion to the scene. When Love questions his actions, he replies "Tu kyun stress leke baithi hai? Tera toh stress hat gaya."

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The promo also shows Scout crying with a flashback to an emotional conversation he had with Love.

This sudden change comes soon after Scout had a fight with Yung DSA which led to him being nominated throughout the season and other consequences. It will be interesting to see if his emotional state will affect his equation with Love.